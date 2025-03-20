Troops Kill 10 Terrorists, Rescue 101 Kidnap Victims

•Boko Haram fighters surrender to MNJTF

Linus Aleke in Abuja





The Nigerian Army yesterday stated that troops of Sector 2, in collaboration with the Air Component of the Joint Task Force, Operation Fansan Yamma, rescued 101 kidnapped victims across Kankara in Katsina State and Shinkafi in Zamfara State on 17 and 18 March 2025.

A statement by the Coordinator of the Joint Media Coordination Centre, Operation Fansan Yamma, Lieutenant Colonel Abubakar Absullahi, also disclosed that a total of 10 terrorists were neutralised during an encounter in the Faru District of Maradun LGA.

He said the operation began in Katsina State, where troops conducted a deliberate assault on a terrorist enclave at Pauwa High Ground in Kankara LGA.

“This resulted in the neutralisation of three terrorists and the rescue of 84 kidnapped individuals. The victims were subsequently handed over to local government authorities for further action.

“Meanwhile, in Zamfara State, troops acted on information regarding terrorist activities in the Bagabuzu area of Faru District, Maradun LGA. This led to the neutralisation of seven terrorists and the recovery of a motorcycle, among other items.

‘”Additionally, 17 captives, who had been abducted by a terrorist kingpin, were successfully rescued from Tsibiri and Doka villages in Shinkafi LGA; they are currently receiving medical attention at a local hospital,” he added.

He said that Operation Fansan Yamma remains steadfast in its mandate to ensure the security and safety of the communities in Katsina and Zamfara States.

In a related development, troops of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), operating under Sector 3 Mongunu, have successfully facilitated the surrender of seven suspected notorious Boko Haram terrorists with a large cache of arms.

A statement by the Chief Military Information Officer, HQ MNJTF N’djamena, Chad, Lieutenant Colonel Olaniyi Osoba, said that the surrendered terrorists had been active in the Damasak axis of Borno State, Nigeria.

According to him: “The suspected Boko Haram terrorists, identified as Mallam Baba Ibrahim (19), Malam Bamai Ali (20), Mallam Jundu Ali (19), Mallam Abba Ali (25), Mallam Abubakar Mohammed (20), Tijjani Ali (20) and Mallam Ali Mommudu (25), voluntarily turned themselves in to MNJTF troops at Walada village in Damasak after a sustained offensive operation by our troops.

“The suspected terrorists confessed to having been involved in numerous terrorist activities across Northern Borno and expressed their exhaustion with the conflict, although they previously feared they would be killed if they surrendered”.

He said that the substantial arms cache and equipment surrendered by the suspected terrorists included two RPG tubes, four RPG bombs, an AK-47 rifle, an HK 21 German machine gun, and eight empty magazines.