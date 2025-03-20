Tinubu Names Olugbade, Bello Chairman, MD NISO Board

•Appoints eight other board members

President Bola Tinubu has appointed executive and non-executive board members for the newly established Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO).

Dr. Adesegun Olugbade was named the board Chairman, while Engineer Abdu Mohammed Bello was appointed Managing Director.

The President, in a statement issued yesterday, by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, also appointed four Executive Directors: Engr. Nafisatu Asabe Ali for Systems Operation, Engineer Shehu Abba-Aliyu for Systems Planning, Dr. Edmund Eje for Market Operations, and Mr. Babajide Ibironke for Finance and Corporate Services.

The Non-Executive Directors included Engr. Lamu Audu, representing Generation; Mrs. Folake Soetan for Distribution; Mr. Tajudeen Giwa-Osagie as Market Expert; Engr. Sule Ahmed Abdulaziz for Transmission, and Alhaji Mahmuda Mamman, Permanent Secretary at the Federal Ministry of Power.

The National Council on Privatisation (NCP) would finalise the recruitment process.

The appointments align with the Electricity Act of 2023 and followed a memorandum from Vice President Kashim Shettima and a rigorous selection process conducted by the Independent Board Nomination Committee (IBNC) in collaboration with Phillips Consulting Limited.

The creation of NISO fulfills a key mandate of the Electricity Act (2023), which requires the unbundling of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) into a Transmission System Provider (TSP) and an Independent System Operator (ISO).

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) officially established NISO on April 30, 2024.

The Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) and the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI) are its subscribers, each holding equal equity shares.