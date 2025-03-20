Tinubu Asks Senate to Confirm Six AMCON Board Nominees

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu yesterday asked the Senate to confirm six nominees as board members of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON).

The request was contained in a letter addressed to Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, with Tinubu saying the nominations were in accordance with Section 10, Subsection 1 of the AMCON Establishment Act, 2019 (as amended).

The names were: Dr Bala Bello as chairman of the board; Yusuf Tegina, Non-Executive Director, North Central; Adeyemo Adeoye, Non-Executive Director, South West.

Others are, Charles Odiong Iyiore- Non-Executive Director, South South; Yahaya Ibrahim- Non-Executive Director , North West; and Emily Chidinma Osuji- Non-Executive Director , South East.