  • Thursday, 20th March, 2025

Senate Okays Ringim, Three Others as PSC Members

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Senate yesterday approved the nomination of Deputy Inspector General of Police, Uba Ringim (Rtd.) and three others for appointment as members of the Police Service Commission (PSC).

Other nominees as members of the PSC are Hon. Justice Paul Adamu Galumje (Rtd), Abdulfatah Mohammed and Justice Christine Ladi Dabup (Rtd).

The resolution of the Senate followed its consideration and adoption of the report of the Senate Committee on Police Affairs that screened the nominees during plenary.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had in a letter to the Senate in November 2024, called for the confirmation of the nominees for appointment.

The letter reads in part: “In accordance with the provisions of Section 154(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, (as amended), I am pleased to present for confirmation by the Senate, the appointments of the under-listed four (4) nominees as members of the Police Service Commission.

“While it is my hope that the Senate will consider and confirm the nominees in the usual expeditious manner, please accept, Distinguished Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration and personal regards.”

