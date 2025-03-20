Sanwo-Olu Inaugurates Blocks of Classrooms in Kosofe, Ikorodu

•Charges students on academic excellence

•SCRPS Chairman: How governor renovated 4000 classrooms in six years

In line with his administration’s commitment to providing quality education for students in Lagos State, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday inaugurated the ultra-modern block of classrooms with a mini football pitch and a multi-purpose sports court at Keme Balogun Junior/Senior College, Ibeshe, Ikorodu.

Sanwo-Olu also commissioned a modern block of classrooms and other facilities at Ajegunle Junior High School, Owode-Onirin in Kosofe and Odogunyan Junior Grammar School in Ikorodu.

The Chairman of the Special Committee on Renovation of Public Schools, SCRPS, Lagos State, Hakeem Smith, had on Tuesday disclosed that 4000 new classrooms have so far been built and renovated by Sanwo-Olu since the inception of his administration in 2019.

However, yesterday’s inauguration heralded the commissioning of 16 ultra-modern blocks of classrooms of secondary schools facilitated by the Special Committee on Rehabilitation of Public Schools (SCRPS) across the six education districts in Lagos State.

Other school projects by the Governor are located in Awori Junior College, Ojo; Euba Junior High School, Mushin; Ipara Junior College, Majiyagbe; Mainland Junior Secondary School, Fadeyi; St. Luke Junior Secondary School, Bariga; State Junior High School, Ibereko, Badagry; and Thogli Community Grammar School, also in Badagry.

Speaking during the inauguration, Sanwo-Olu said his administration was committed to fulfilling its part of providing first-class infrastructure in schools, as well as providing teachers who are well-educated to teach the students.

According to a statement, Sanwo-Olu, who was received by a large crowd of residents and students with his entourage, also charged parents to ensure that they engage their wards by talking to them to give them a well-rounded future.

He said: “These ambitious events consolidate our commitment to the development and pursuit of educational excellence and socio-economic development in Lagos.

“Education, a cornerstone of our THEMES+ development agenda, is the engine that drives economic growth, reduces inequality, and empowers individuals to break the cycle of poverty.

“By investing in these schools, we are investing in the socio-economic fabric of this community. These newly renovated and constructed facilities will serve as a catalyst for change, providing our children with the tools they need to compete in an increasingly globalised world. “The construction of a block of 18 classrooms, the renovation of existing structures, and the addition of modern facilities like the food canteen, Intro-tech block, and sports fields will create an environment where students can thrive academically, socially, and physically. But the benefits do not stop there.

“These projects already created jobs during their construction phase, providing livelihoods for local workers and stimulating the local economy. Moving forward, the improved infrastructure will enhance the quality of education and increase enrollment rates.

“This, in turn, will lead to a more educated and skilled workforce, capable of driving innovation and economic development in our state.

“This school reconstruction also sends a powerful message to the community: that education matters, that our children matter, and that their future is worth investing in.

“It is a message that will inspire parents to prioritise their children’s education, encourage students to dream bigger, and motivate the entire community to take pride in this institution.”

Sanwo-Olu also charged secondary students on academic excellence in their West African School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

“To my students, I want to thank you, and I can’t wait for the next WAEC examinations at the senior level. I want you all to do very well so that I can come back and do a good job for those schools and other schools from here also,” he added.

Sanwo-Olu also commended the leadership of SCRPS for ensuring that all schools in Lagos State are equipped to meet the goals of his administration.

He assured that his government would continue to ensure that it does not only complete school projects, but also equip them with all that is needed so as to meet the goals of his administration.

Sanwo-Olu also promised to deliver some of the ongoing road projects in Ikorodu and build more primary and secondary schools for the benefit of the residents.

Speaking earlier, Lagos State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr. Tolani Alli-Balogun, said the commissioning of the school projects was part of the State government’s plan to promote top-notch education to all students, noting that the projects highlighted the Sanwo-Olu administration’s commitment to the educational and holistic well-being of the students.

The Commissioner said the structures would not only enhance academic excellence, but also provide a conducive environment for students’ learning.

He said the football court would provide students the opportunity to engage in physical activities and wellbeing, adding that it would also serve as a catalyst for academic excellence, physical development and personal growth.

Speaking earlier, the Chairman of SCRPS, Mr. Hakeem Smith, praised Sanwo-Olu for the school rehabilitation initiative, support and follow-through to ensure the achievement of the task of rebuilding schools in Lagos State.

Smith said since Sanwo-Olu resuscitated the committee in 2019 after he was sworn-in as the governor, the committee has been able to rehabilitate 386 blocks of classrooms in both primary and secondary schools across the six education districts in the state.

He added that about 1290 classroom blocks have also been constructed while other new construction projects are ongoing.

Smith mentioned some of the schools that have benefitted from the intervention to include King Ado Junior and Senior High School, Isale Eko Junior Senior Grammar School in Lagos, Cherubim and Seraphim Nursery and Primary school 1 Owutu, Ikorodu, Pastor Adegboyega Nursery and Primary school, Alapere Ketu, Iganmu Junior High School, Iganmu, among others.

He further said the administration has also constructed modular classrooms such as the one at Vetland Junior Grammar School, Agege commissioned by the governor three years ago while more of such classrooms are being replicated at Girls Junior Secondary School, Lalupon in Ikoyi, Lagos Baptist Secondary School, Obanikoro and Ogba Junior Secondary School.

He noted that the classrooms have been equipped with digital teaching tools such as the use of digital screens by teachers while students learn with their iPads or phones.

In the area of furniture, Smith said about 208,000 furniture have been provided for public schools including model colleges while more new schools have been built.

To address the challenges facing public schools in the Ajegunle area of the state, Smith said a massive construction and rehabilitation work was presently going on at the Tolu School Complex in Ajegunle.

The complex houses 16 senior secondary schools, 15 junior secondary schools and five primary schools with about 20,000 students.

He said upon completion, the Tolu School Complex would become a tourist attraction with modern facilities that befits public schools.

The Commissioner for Basic Education, Tolani Alli-Balogun said yesterday's commissioning was, "another milestone demonstrating the governor's commitment to education."

“He has passion for education which is in line with the THEMES agenda. Education is dear to the governor’s heart. TESCOM has employed 500 teachers while the governor has approved N2billion for the payment of WAEC for SS3 students,” he said.