Ride to Glory: FXTM Powers Lagos Monthly Crit at Dolphin Estate

Cyclists, have the opportunity to gear up for an unforgettable racing experience! On Saturday, April 19th, FXTM will proudly sponsor the Lagos State Monthly Crit at Dolphin Estate, Ikoyi – an event that promises speed, endurance, and the thrill of competition.

The day is scheduled to kick off at 6:30am with registration, setting the stage for an adrenaline-fueled main race starting at 7:30am. Over the course of four intense hours, cyclists will go head-to-head across three exhilarating categories: Professional, Junior, and Veteran. And for the champions? A cash prize starting at ₦800,000 awaits – a true reward for those who dare to push their limits.

It’s not just about the race – it’s about the experience. Expect a vibrant atmosphere with refreshments, music, and the perfect opportunity to mingle with like-minded cycling enthusiasts. Whether you’re a racer or a spectator, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

The Country Representative for FXTM, Kelechi Ehibudu said said: “At FXTM we believe in unlocking potential and empowering individuals with ‘the freedom to succeed.’ Cycling, as a sport, perfectly captures this value – the freedom to ride, to push boundaries, and to achieve greatness. This event is part of FXTM’s global commitment to promoting fitness, well-being, and community engagement.

“We’re thrilled to bring this spirited race to Lagos. Cycling is not just a sport – it’s a celebration of determination, endurance, and the unyielding drive to succeed. It perfectly resonates with our mission to empower people to achieve their goals, both in trading and in life,” he noted.

The Lagos Monthly Crit is more than just a race – it’s a celebration of freedom, fitness, and community unity. Whether you’re competing for the prize or simply soaking in the energy of the event, this is an experience you won’t want to miss.