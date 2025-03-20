President’s Chief of Staff, Gbajabiamila, Supports  South West Games 2025

In a significant endorsement that underscores the growing momentum behind the South West Games 2025, Chief of Staff to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has thrown his weight behind the tournament, describing it as a transformative initiative for sports, youth empowerment, and economic growth in the region.

Yesterday, at the Presidential Villa, Gbajabiamila, a seasoned lawmaker and former Speaker of the House of Representatives, emphasized the unifying potential of sports in a country as diverse as Nigeria.

Speaking on the importance of the South West Games 2025, he highlighted how the tournament would serve as a platform for discovering and nurturing young talents while fostering stronger communal ties among states in the region

“The South West Games 2025 is more than just a sporting event; it is a strategic intervention that will promote regional integration, inspire the youth, and create economic opportunities,” Gbajabiamila stated. “Sports have always been a unifying force, breaking barriers and bringing people together irrespective of background. This tournament will showcase athletic excellence and also reinforce the values of teamwork, discipline, and resilience.”

Gbajabiamila’s endorsement adds to a growing list of influential stakeholders rallying behind the South West Games 2025, further elevating its profile as one of the most significant sporting events in Nigeria’s recent history.

The tournament has also received strong backing from Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun, Osun State Governor Senator Ademola Adeleke, former Ogun State Governor Aremo Olusegun Osoba (CFR), and Senator Mukhail Adetokunbo Abiru. Traditional rulers, including the Ooni of Ife, HRM Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, have also thrown their support behind the event, underscoring its cultural and historical significance.

Beyond political leaders, sports icons and industry stakeholders have also lined up in support. Football legend Segun Odegbami (MON) and former Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President, Amaju Pinnick, have hailed the tournament as a groundbreaking initiative for sports development in the region. Corporate institutions, including AITEO, First Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA), and energy giant Aiteo, have also pledged sponsorship, recognizing the economic and social impact of the event.

One of the highlights of the South West Games 2025 scheduled to hold between March 25 and 28, is the Bola Ahmed Tinubu South West Alliance Games (BATSWAG), a sub-event tailored to groom young athletes under the age of 18.

Gbajabiamila described BATSWAG as a timely initiative that aligns with President Tinubu’s vision of youth development and national unity.

The President of the Organizing Committee, Dr. Lanre Alfred, expressed confidence that with such strong backing from high-profile personalities and corporate sponsors, the South West Games 2025 will be a landmark event in Nigeria’s sports history.

“We are witnessing an unprecedented level of support, and this will undoubtedly translate into an event that not only celebrates athletic excellence but also transforms lives and communities,” Alfred said. “With all hands on deck, we are setting the stage for a tournament that will be talked about for years to come.”