Police to Build Capacity of Officers in Explosive Ordnance Disposal

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) is collaborating with the United States Defence Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) to develop a comprehensive national curriculum for their Explosive Ordnance Disposal – Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (EOD-CBRN) formation.

The curriculum will encompass critical areas such as detection, investigation, interdiction, and the neutralisation of these threats, equipping operatives with essential knowledge and skills related to CBRN/WMD threats, thereby improving their detection and response capabilities to potential incidents.

A statement by the Force Spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, said that this move is a proactive response to the increasing threats posed by Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD), including Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) threats.

The Inspector-General of Police (IG) Kayode Egbetokun, said: “As part of the broader vision for capacity building within the force, this training programme will not only enhance the skills of current officers but also be integrated into the recruitment training and overall curriculum at the training institutions of the Nigeria Police Force.”

Egbetokun also charged the immediate past Commissioner of Police, EOD-CBRN, CP Patrick Atayero, now the Commandant of the Nigeria Police Academy, to ensure the implementation of this curriculum.

He stated that this strategic approach ensures that recruits are well-versed in the complexities of CBRN/WMD threats from the outset of their careers, fostering a generation of officers equipped to handle these challenges effectively.

“I remain dedicated to building a robust and capable Police Force that can effectively address the evolving security landscape. Through this partnership with the DTRA and the integration of CBRN/WMD training into the police training curriculum, the Force is taking significant strides towards ensuring the safety and security of all Nigerians,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Force Intelligence Department – Special Tactical Squad (FID-STS) has apprehended individuals involved in arms smuggling, drug trafficking, and currency counterfeiting.

“On 1 February 2025, operatives of the FID-STS, acting on credible intelligence, intercepted Alhaji Usman Yahaya, 50, Joseph Matthew, 27, and Solomon Bala, 25, all residents of Potiskum, Yobe State. The suspects were apprehended while transporting 30 cartons of codeine syrups and other various hard drugs around Potiskum. They confessed that the drugs were intended for supply to bandits, Boko Haram insurgents, and kidnappers terrorising Yobe State and neighbouring countries.

“Furthermore, on 3 February 2025, operatives of FID-STS apprehended Yusuf Dantani, 24, Usman Labaran, 32, and Musa Mohammed, 23, with 10 AK-47 rifles. Upon interrogation, the suspects confessed to being involved in several arms deals, receiving N3,980,000 for the last batch of arms they were supposed to trade,” the Force Spokesperson said.

Adejobi noted that these successful operations highlight the police’s commitment to proactively combating crime, disrupting criminal networks, and ensuring the safety and security of all citizens.