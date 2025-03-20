Plexus Launches HERbernation to Empower Women

To mark the celebration of the International Women’s Day, Plexus has announced the launch of HERbernation, a transformative programme dedicated to creating a safe and empowering space for women to share their stories of struggle, triumph and victory.

HERbernation, inspired by the natural process of hibernation, symbolises a nurturing environment where women can pause, heal, grow and re-emerge stronger and more empowered.

On the vision behind the programme, the Principal Consultant at Plexus, Mr Ozioma Ubabukoh, stated, “At Plexus, we believe in the power of women’s voices and the strength found in shared experiences.

“HERbernation is more than just an event; it is a movement that provides women with the space to reflect, heal and emerge stronger. Every woman has a story, and this platform ensures that these stories are heard, celebrated and used to inspire others.”

The event, themed, “Rise, Renew, Reignite,” will feature keynote speeches from prominent female leaders, fireside chats, mentorship sessions and networking opportunities to foster collaboration, community and solidarity among women.

Ubabukoh noted, “HERbernation is our response to the challenges women face daily, whether in the workplace, at home or in the society. This initiative creates a community where women feel supported, valued and encouraged to embrace their power unapologetically. We are excited to partner organisations and individuals who share our vision of a world where women thrive.”

In alignment with the global mission of IWD, ‘Accelerate Action’, HERbernation advocates gender equality, women empowerment and the celebration of female achievements. It also serves as a call to action for individuals, corporate organisations and policymakers to support initiatives that amplify women’s voices and promote their well-being.





