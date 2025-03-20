Oyo Partners EIDU to Expand Education Tech for Foundation Learning in Public Schools 

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

As part of strategic steps towards transforming foundational learning in public schools, the Oyo State Government has partnered with German education technology company, EIDU GmbH, to implement a digital learning pilot programme.

The initiative, which began during the first term of the 2024/2025 academic year, has already made a significant impact in four public primary schools selected for the pilot programme in the state.

The pilot programme is expected to equip pupils and teachers in the selected schools with digital tools to enhance foundational literacy, numeracy, and digital literacy, while teachers also benefit from tailored training and resources, empowering them to deliver higher-quality education and improve classroom outcomes.

Governor Seyi Makinde, in his remarks during a meeting held with the officials of EIDU GmbH, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership and also expressed optimism on its expansion to other zones considering the vision of his administration on education.

Makinde, who was represented by his Executive Assistant on Administration and Focal Person for the state’s Human Capital Development, Rev. Idowu Ogedengbe, emphasized the administration’s commitment to improving education and learning outcome through innovation and making it accessible to all through strategic partnership with key stakeholders and development partners within and outside the country in line with the sustainable development goal for education.

According to him, EIDU is an education technology company dedicated to improving learning outcomes for children in underserved communities in Africa by providing access to digital learning solutions, adding that the platform is designed to support teachers, track student progress, and foster engaging learning environments.

He added that the Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), as a major stakeholder on the project, coordinated the pilot programme in the state in alignment with Nigeria’s national education priorities and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal.

Given the programme’s early successes, Ogedengbe revealed that the Oyo State government and EIDU are now deepening collaboration towards expanding the initiative to reach more schools across other parts of the state.

He disclosed that a team of technical partners led by the Director of Partnership, EIDU GmbH, Tomas Kessi, are currently in the state to engage with government and education officials, laying the groundwork for scaling up the project.

He stated further that the expansion is expected to bring significant benefits, including improved learning outcomes by strengthening foundational literacy and numeracy through standardized assessments.

Other benefits of the project highlighted include digital literacy development, teacher capacity building, and community engagement, where host communities and members of the Parents-Teachers Associations (PTAs) are also engaged in the project implementation.

Ogedengbe reaffirmed the commitment of the administration of Governor Makinde to bridging the digital divide and ensuring that every child has access to quality education, while also commending EIDU and all stakeholders who contributed to the success of the pilot programme, acknowledging their role in shaping a brighter future for Oyo State’s children.

“The collaboration aims to improve learning outcomes for young students by leveraging technology to support teachers and engage learners.

“The initiative focuses on integrating EIDU’s digital learning platform into public primary schools across Oyo State. The platform provides access to interactive educational content, real-time assessment tools, and teacher support resources, all designed to strengthen foundational literacy and numeracy skills.

“We recognize the critical role technology plays in shaping the future of education. This collaboration with EIDU aligns with the vision of Governor Seyi Makinde to provide quality education at all levels particularly at the foundation and early stages, while also empowering our teachers with the requisite tools they need to deliver effective learning,” he said.

Kessi in his own remarks, highlighted the importance of supporting educators with digital solutions tailored to the local context while maintaining that the partnership with the Oyo State government on the project was in line with the company’s vision for technologically-driven education for foundation learning.

While fielding questions from journalists, Kessl maintained that EIDU is focused on sustaining the project for a long time in the state in line with the priorities of the state government, assuring the people of the readiness of EIDU to scale up the project and expand it to other schools in other geopolitical zones in collaboration with the state government and support from their partners.

He added that teachers in the selected schools under the project will undergo specialized training to integrate the technology seamlessly into their classrooms, ensuring effective implementation and sustainable impact.

Present at the meeting were the Principal Private Secretary to Governor Makinde, Mr. Kabir Issah, and Governor’s Office Director of Administration and Supply, Mr. Tunde Aiki.

On the entourage of Kessi were the Head of Operations, Kenya, Henry Were;

Government Relations Specialist (EIDU GmbH, Nigeria), Ignatius Attah and EIDU Officer in Oyo State, Mary Adubifa.