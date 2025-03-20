NUJ at 70: Gombe Governor Lauds Journalists as Key Partners

•Commits to sustained collaboration

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe





As journalists in Gombe State and across the country continue to bask in the euphoria of the 70th anniversary of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has extended his felicitations to the media practitioners, acknowledging their role in national development and progress.

In a goodwill message, Governor Inuwa Yahaya commended journalists as indispensable partners in the collective journey towards a brighter future for Nigeria.

According to the message signed by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Director-General (Press Affairs), Government House, Gombe, which was made available to journalists Wednesday, the governor specifically lauded the NUJ President, Comrade Alhassan Yahya Abdullahi, for his remarkable efforts in strengthening the union and building on the legacy of its founding fathers.

He expressed pride in the achievements made under the leadership of Comrade Alhassan, noting that the union has been effectively repositioned to continue playing a critical role in the development of journalism in Nigeria.

Governor Yahaya emphasized that the relationship between the Gombe State Government and the press has been nothing short of excellent, and he assured that this positive and collaborative partnership will remain a cornerstone of governance in the state.

“We in Gombe State are proud of the long-standing relationship we have cultivated with the media. Journalists are our valued partners in progress, and we remain committed to ensuring that they continue to work in an environment that promotes their professional growth and freedom,” Governor Inuwa Yahaya stated.

He also assured that his government will continue to partner the NUJ and other media organizations to enable them thrive and fulfill their essential role in holding government accountable and informing the public.

“Your contributions have been vital in promoting democracy, accountability, and good governance in Nigeria. We are grateful for the role you play in shaping public opinion, safeguarding the truth, and promoting the ideals of transparency and justice,” Governor Inuwa Yahaya added.

He reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to an enduring partnership with the media, emphasizing the critical importance of journalists in the development of Gombe State and Nigeria as a whole.

“We look forward to further strengthening our collaboration with the NUJ, and we are confident that, together, we will continue to build a prosperous, peaceful, and progressive nation,” he concluded.