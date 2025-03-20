Nigerian Investors in the U.S. Threaten to Report Lagos-Calabar Highway Dispute to FBI, Homeland Security

Precious Ugwuzor

Nigerian investors in the United States have threatened to petition the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security over what they describe as a threat to their $250 million investment in Nigeria.

They accused the Nigerian Federal Ministry of Works and its Minister, Engr. David Umahi, of jeopardizing their investments by diverting the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway in the Okun Ajah area of Lagos.

The investors, who recently staged a protest in Chicago—just weeks after a similar demonstration in Houston, Texas—vowed to fight for their rights until international attention is drawn to what they call a miscarriage of justice.

During the protest, they appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to consider the plight of Nigerian and foreign investors who had responded to his Renewed Hope Agenda by repatriating direct investments into the country and to launch a high-profile investigation into the circumstances surrounding the highway diversion, which they claim deviates from the originally earmarked and gazetted route.

Their concern stems from the recent diversion of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway in the Okun Ajah area of Lagos, which they claim has put their investments at risk.

According to them, President Tinubu must act swiftly to uphold his commitment to protecting diaspora investments and fostering economic growth in Nigeria.

Engr. Stella Okengwu, a key facilitator of the direct foreign investment and Chairman/CEO of Winhomes Global Services, expressed deep concern over the destruction of properties belonging to both foreign and Nigerian investors. She warned that such actions send negative signals about Nigeria to the global business community.

“I want the world to know that this area was fully sold out, and I am fighting for justice on behalf of investors worldwide,” Okengwu stated. “How do you explain to an American investor who trusted Nigeria and put their money into the country that the government has now seized their property? This is an investment scam, and we will get to the bottom of it.”

She further asserted that if the Nigerian government fails to act, they will escalate the matter internationally.

“We will ensure that the FBI and Homeland Security investigate this. Even if it means traveling across the United States to expose this impunity, we will not stop. This is not about public interest but private interests taking precedence over justice,” she added.

Okengwu also revealed that nearly 400 houses had been demolished, many worth over N200 million, while owners were allegedly compensated with as little as N26 million to N31 million. She vowed to document and share these injustices to raise global awareness.

“We love Nigeria and want to return home, but how can we convince others to invest when land titles like Certificates of Occupancy (CofO) and governor’s consent are being disregarded? Who will believe in the system?” she questioned.

Another protester, Oluwadare Joseph, criticized President Tinubu’s silence on the plight of the affected investors, calling for an urgent investigation into allegations of bribery and corruption linked to the road diversion.

Adekunle Adeleke, popularly known as Nairaflash, also urged the president to prevent corrupt government officials from discouraging investments in Nigeria. He lamented that years of hard work in the U.S. were at risk of being lost due to the situation.

Meanwhile, American investor Kimberly Stark expressed deep regret over her decision to invest in Nigeria. She called for immediate action to rectify the situation, warning that failure to do so could deter other foreign investors. She also urged the government to probe the alleged corruption surrounding the project.

The investors remain resolute in their demand for justice and have vowed to continue their campaign until the Nigerian government takes corrective measures.