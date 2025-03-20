Nigeria, Venezuela Celebrate 60 Years of Diplomatic Tie

•Renew commitment to strengthening bilateral relations

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





Sixty years after establishment of a diplomatic tie, Nigeria and Venezuela have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening their economic and diplomatic interface.

The two oil-rich nations, both members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), pledged to expand cooperation beyond the energy sector at the anniversary event in Abuja organized to mark the 60th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic tie.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, emphasized the enduring partnership between the two countries, highlighting their joint efforts in stabilizing the global oil market and advocating economic independence on international platforms such as the Non-Aligned Movement and the G77.

Tuggar also stressed the importance of South-South cooperation, cultural exchanges, and educational partnerships in fostering deeper ties. He called for greater collaboration in agriculture, education, and trade to ensure mutual prosperity.

Venezuelan Ambassador to Nigeria, Alberto Castellar Padilla, underscored the strong historical and economic links between both nations.

He praised past leaders for strengthening relations and revealed that Venezuela’s President, Nicolás Maduro, has Nigerian ancestry, a revelation that was met with applause.

Looking ahead, Padilla announced plans to establish direct flights between Caracas and Abuja to boost business, tourism, and cultural exchange.

He also encouraged Nigerian investors to explore opportunities in Venezuela’s economy beyond oil, particularly in agriculture and maritime trade.

The celebration, marking six decades since Venezuela established its first embassy in Lagos in 1965, concluded with renewed commitments to deepen cooperation.

Both countries expressed optimism about a future of strengthened diplomatic and economic relations.