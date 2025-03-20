Niger State Climate Action Projects: Path Towards Sustainability

Eromosele Abiodun posits that Niger State is proving that climate action is not just a necessity but an opportunity to build a thriving and prosperous society, employing a combination of strategic initiatives, innovative solutions, and collaborative partnerships

In the heart of Nigeria, Niger State is forging a bold path toward a greener and more resilient future. With climate change posing significant threats to agriculture, water resources, and livelihoods, the state government has embarked on an ambitious journey to combat environmental degradation while ensuring sustainable development. Through a combination of strategic initiatives, innovative solutions, and collaborative partnerships, Niger State is proving that climate action is not just a necessity but an opportunity to build a thriving and prosperous society. At the core of this initiative are the bold steps taken by the Governor of Niger State, who saw the need to combat climate change and improve the environment whilst forging unparallel green development in the state, one of the most audacious and ambitious among the states in Nigeria. The success of these initiatives is a testament to the potential for a brighter, more sustainable future.

One of the most impactful programmes is the Niger Community Action Project for Climate Resilience, designed to shield smallholder farmers from the harsh effects of climate change. This initiative, which is a result of collaborative efforts between the state government and local communities in Kontagora, Bida, and Minna, empowers these communities to sustain agricultural productivity despite erratic weather patterns. By providing drought-resistant seeds, livestock feed, and fertilisers, the initiative has led to a reported up to a 30 per cent yield increase due to the introduction of resilient crop varieties.

Climate Smart Agriculture Support Project

Complementing this effort is the Climate Smart Agriculture Support Project, a key component of the Nigerians Nourishing Nigerians (3N) initiative. Farmers in Mokwa, Lapai, and Suleja are adopting innovative techniques such as precision farming, water-efficient irrigation, and organic soil enrichment, all of which contribute to long-term agricultural sustainability. Studies indicate that precision farming has led to a 40 per cent reduction in water usage while maintaining high productivity levels, ensuring that farmers not only survive but thrive, securing food production for future generations.

Water remains a crucial element in the fight against climate change, and the Hydro-Agricultural Development with Smart Agriculture Practices project is tackling this challenge head-on. This initiative, implemented in Wushishi, Rijau, and Agaie, integrates small-scale irrigation, digital farming tools, and climate information services to enhance productivity. With advanced hydro-agricultural techniques, farmers are better equipped to manage scarce water resources efficiently, ensuring their crops remain viable even in the driest seasons. For instance, introducing smart irrigation technology in Wushishi has resulted in a 50 per cent increased water use efficiency.

The Inclusive Green Financing for Climate-Resilient and Low-Emission Smallholder Agriculture program offers low-interest loans and incentives for adopting renewable energy solutions in agriculture to ensure financial inclusivity. Solar-powered irrigation systems and off-grid renewable energy solutions are transforming farming landscapes in Katcha, Lavun, and Shiroro, reducing dependence on fossil fuels while boosting yields by an average of 25 per cent. These efforts not only address food security concerns but also position Niger State as a leader in climate-smart agriculture in West Africa.

Niger State’s commitment to environmental conservation is evident in its large-scale reforestation efforts. The NNPC Green Economy Initiative is leading the charge to plant 135 million trees on 100,000 hectares of land across the state. This massive afforestation project significantly contributes to carbon sequestration, restoring degraded lands, and promoting ecosystem balance. Research indicates that each mature tree can absorb approximately 22 kg of CO2 annually, meaning this initiative could sequester nearly 3 million metric tons of carbon annually. In addition to mitigating climate change, these trees serve as a crucial source of livelihood for many communities, creating sustainable job opportunities in agroforestry.

ACReSAL Project

Additionally, the Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL) project, backed by the World Bank, is combating land degradation through sustainable land and water management techniques. This initiative uses satellite-based monitoring and predictive analytics to optimise land use in Minna, Bida, Kontagora, New Bussa, and Suleja. This approach ensures that farming and grazing lands are managed efficiently to prevent further environmental degradation and maximise productivity. A recent assessment found that areas implementing ACReSAL techniques have seen a 35 per cent reduction in soil erosion and a 20 per cent increase in vegetation cover.

Beyond environmental benefits, these climate action projects have far-reaching economic and social impacts. They are creating green jobs, enhancing food security, and strengthening community resilience. Women and marginalised groups are empowered through inclusive financing and training programs, fostering social cohesion and reducing conflicts over natural resources. In many communities, women are now at the forefront of agricultural innovation, utilising new techniques to improve crop yields and secure better incomes for their families. These initiatives are not just about combating climate change, but also about building a more equitable and prosperous society.

The integration of renewable energy into agricultural processes is improving energy efficiency while reducing emissions, aligning Niger State with global climate goals. These initiatives demonstrate that economic growth and environmental responsibility can go hand in hand, paving the way for a sustainable and inclusive economy. For example, communities benefiting from green financing have reported a 60 per cent increase in household incomes, highlighting the direct link between climate action and economic empowerment.

Collaboration as key success driver

Collaboration is a key driver of success in these initiatives. International organisations, research institutions, and local none governmental organisations (NGOs) play pivotal roles in ensuring the effectiveness and sustainability of climate programs. The World Bank, Climate Investment Funds, the Embassy of Denmark, and Ashoka Africa are among the key partners supporting various projects, offering financial aid, technical expertise, and policy guidance. The Niger State Investment Promotion Agency (NSIPA) is working to attract private institutional investments, ensuring that climate action remains a viable and profitable venture for businesses and entrepreneurs. This collaborative effort is a testament to the global community’s commitment to combating climate change.

Through these collaborations, the state is harnessing global expertise to develop policies and programs that have a lasting impact on both the environment and the economy. For instance, the collaboration with Ashoka Africa has introduced climate adaptation training programs that have trained over 5,000 farmers in sustainable farming techniques.

Looking to the future, Niger State is committed to scaling up its climate initiatives through innovative financing mechanisms. While implementing these initiatives may face challenges such as resource mobilisation and community acceptance, the state is actively addressing these issues. Green bonds, carbon credit systems, and public-private partnerships are being explored to mobilise resources for sustainable projects. These financial tools, along with robust community engagement and awareness campaigns, will allow Niger State to attract the necessary capital for large-scale climate action efforts while ensuring long-term economic sustainability.

Business Enabling Reform Action Plan

The Business Enabling Reform Action Plan (BERAP 2025) aims to create a more favourable investment climate, fostering synergy between the government and the private sector. Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) with international organisations and investors pave the way for transformative projects in renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, and green infrastructure. By integrating innovative financing models, Niger State is positioning itself as a leader in climate finance and investment, setting the stage for a future where sustainability and economic development go hand in hand.

Niger State’s climate action journey is not just about mitigating environmental risks—it is about redefining growth and development in the face of a changing climate. The state sets a precedent for others to follow through strategic planning, innovative solutions, and inclusive governance. As it continues to integrate digital technologies, nature-based solutions, and community-driven approaches, Niger State stands as a beacon of resilience and sustainability in Nigeria.

The road ahead is challenging, but with unwavering commitment and collective effort, a greener and more prosperous future is well within reach. As these projects expand and innovations emerge, Niger State is proving that with the right policies and partnerships, climate action can be a catalyst for economic prosperity, social inclusion, and environmental sustainability. The vision is clear, the strategies are in place, and the momentum is growing. Niger State is leading the charge toward a better, greener future for all.

