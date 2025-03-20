Musa Yar’Adua Foundation Appoints Nwankpa Acting DG

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja





The Board of Directors of Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Foundation has announced the appointment of Mr. Amara Nwankpa as Acting Director General, effective April 1, 2025.

Nwankpa is an experienced civic technology and public policy expert committed to context-specific, evidence-based policy development that aligns with the complex social, political, and institutional dynamics shaping governance on the continent.

A statement issued yesterday by the outgoing Director General, Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Foundation, Jacqueline W. Farris, said Nwankpa had over 12 years’ experience in leading, developing, and contributing to public policy on climate, elections, energy, security, governance, and accountability in Africa.

She said Nwankpa previously served as Director, Partnerships and Development at the Yar’Adua Foundation and led its Public Policy Initiative from 2014 to 2024.

She also credited the new DG for playing a pivotal role in driving the Foundation’s strategic growth by engaging key stakeholders, fostering collaboration, and developing sustainable strategies that align with the Foundation’s mission and vision.

“It has been my sincere pleasure to have served the Yar’Adua Foundation since the organization was established in 1998.

“It has also been my privilege to have led a team of committed and passionate staff to sustain the legacy of one of Nigeria’s foremost contemporary leaders and inspire future generations with his life of service.

“After more than 25 years, I will retire as Director General but remain an active member of the Board of Directors where I will continue to support the Foundation in its mission to promote national unity, good governance, and social justice in Nigeria,” Farris said.