Gbajabiamila: FG’ll Collaborate with NIA on Building Regulations

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Chief of Staff to the President, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has assured the Nigerian Institute of Architects(NIA) that the federal government will collaborate with the institute to ensure proper regulation in order to curtail the incessant building collapse witnessed in different parts of the country.

Gbajabiamila spoke at the State Hous yesterday when played host to a delegation of the NIA, led by its National President, Mobolaji Adeniyi.

He noted that every profession had its challenges, and that quackery remained a major challenge in the industry, declaring that it was imperative for the institute to intensify its efforts towards sanitizing the building space.

According to the Chief of Staff, “I think it is important for proper regulation in the industry. You must address the use of substandard materials leading to building collapse and other associated problems.

“Your body should be able to sue quacks because you have locus. What a quack means is that he is misrepresenting himself as being an architect or as a registered member of your profession, misrepresenting the profession.

That should give you enough locus to sue for misrepresentation, because you are protecting your profession.”

He stressed that the government was determined to expand local content utilisation, recalling that he presented a bill on local content in the building industry as a member of the House of Representatives.

Gbajabiamila added that architecture was more than a profession, affirming that it embodied culture, space and civilisation:

His words: “Your profession is an integral part of national development. Architecture of a country speaks volumes about the character of a country; it is an expression of who they are and what we are and that is why you have people talk about Spanish style, Brazilian architecture as well as English, American buildings or Arabic Style. That tells you that architecture is not just a profession but a way of life.”

Reacting to other requests from the body, the CoS stated that it was important to have a holistic approach to the issue of local content rather than piece – meal legislations on every aspect of the national economy.

He advised the institute to liaise with relevant committees of the National Assembly towards achieving some of their requests.

Earlier, leader of the delegation and National President, Mobolaji Adeniyi said the institute, formed in 1960, came to seek government’s participation in its 65th anniversary celebrations in May this year.

According to the national president, “architecture has stood as a representation of society, reflecting the values, aspirations and successes of civilizations over time.”

She commended the CoS for his “imprint in the building and construction industry” through his donation of buildings to the University of Lagos and sought for government’s intervention towards the establishment of a Building Regulation Commission as obtained in other sectors to deal effectively with quackery and lack of professionalism.