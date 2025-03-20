Food Security: Incorporate Women Farmers in Your Policies, WIMA Tells FG

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja





Women in Mechanised Agriculture (WIMA) has called on the federal government to incorporate mechanisation support for women into its policies to boost food production in the country.

WIMA’s Board Chairperson, Dr. Aisha Waziri, made the call while addressing a press conference on Wednesday in Abuja.

She said mechanisation was crucial to improving agricultural productivity and empowering women across Nigeria.

She added that there was a need for the government to support women’s access to mechanised farming equipment and integrate women-focused agricultural empowerment initiatives into national policies.

Waziri stated: “We are urging key ministries, including Women Affairs, Trade and Investment, Agriculture, and Science and Technology, to incorporate mechanisation support for women into their policies,”

“This initiative has been tried, tested, and proven to work. It is not just a proposal – it is a real solution that can change lives.”

The chairperson explained that the initiative allows women to access agricultural machinery on a lease basis at zero upfront cost.

She added: “It is entirely women-run, with urban women in Abuja connecting with grassroots farmers. It is a win-win for both the government and the women involved,

“We need our lawmakers and governors to buy into this initiative. It has the potential to revolutionise agriculture in Nigeria and support the country’s diversification away from oil.”

On her part, WIMA President, Mrs. Aisha Bako, explained that the organisation developed its business model in 2019, where women acted as aggregators of mechanisation services.

She clarified that WIMA operates as a business membership organisation rather than a charity.

Bako stated: “We began with just six women. By 2020, with Mastercard’s support, we had grown to 250 members. By 2022–2023, our numbers reached approximately 500. This year, we are expanding to 2,000 women, providing them with access to tractors, “Our members acquire equipment under a vendor financing model, where they offer services and repay the cost over time.”