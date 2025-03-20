First Baptist Church, Garki, Denies Financial Misconduct Allegations

Folalumi Alaran in Abuja

The leadership of First Baptist Church, Garki, Abuja, has strongly refuted allegations of financial misappropriation under its former Senior Pastor, Rev. Dr. Israel Adelani Akanji, describing them as baseless and misleading.

In a statement signed by Trustee Dr. Emmanuel Chibuzor Ibe and Church Secretary Deacon Adedamola Akanbi, the church categorically denied any wrongdoing, emphasizing that its finances remain intact and regularly audited.

“Our attention has been drawn to misinformation, rumours, and fabricated stories circulating on social media regarding the financial management of First Baptist Church, Garki, Abuja, during the tenure of our former Senior Pastor, Rev. Dr. Israel Adelani Akanji,” the statement read. “We would have ignored these claims, but in the interest of public clarity, we are setting the record straight.”

The church leadership affirmed that at no time was its constitution or byelaws forged, nor was any money or property misappropriated by any individual or group. It further stated that all financial transactions under Rev. Akanji’s leadership adhered strictly to due process and church policies.

The statement also defended the former Senior Pastor’s legacy, crediting his 22-year leadership with the church’s growth into a prominent institution within the Nigerian Baptist Convention.

“The entire church endorsed all actions taken under his leadership in line with the policies and practices of the Nigerian Baptist Convention,” the statement continued. “Rev. Dr. Akanji remains respected, honoured, and supported by the church and its members.”

Furthermore, the church dismissed reports suggesting that its Board of Trustees had filed any complaints with the Nigeria Police. It described ongoing legal actions against the church and its leadership as the work of “evil forces determined to malign, harass, and embarrass the church and the former Senior Pastor.”

While acknowledging concerns from well-meaning members of the public, the church reassured its congregation and supporters that its operations remain transparent and unshaken.

“First Baptist Church, Garki, Abuja, continues to march forward, and in due time, the truth will prevail,” the statement concluded.