FG Allocates N32bn to Primary Healthcare Centres

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja





As part ongoing efforts to strengthen the country’s healthcare system, the federal government said it has allocated N32 billion to support the expansion of primary healthcare services.

It said the move was to ensure access to quality healthcare for vulnerable populations, and enhance disease outbreak control measures.

Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Ali Mohammad Pate, who disclosed this yesterday, said the funding was approved for disbursement to state and local governments, as well as over 8,000 primary healthcare centres and demonstrates the government’s commitment to improving healthcare services despite facing significant funding challenges.

The BHCPF aims to provide essential healthcare services to vulnerable populations, including pregnant women, children under five, and the elderly.

Pate also highlighted the government’s efforts to strengthen the country’s healthcare infrastructure, including the renovation and equipping of primary healthcare centres.

He noted the government is working to ensure that all Nigerians have access to quality healthcare services, regardless of their geographical location or socioeconomic status.

“In addition to the funding allocation, the government is also working to address the challenges faced by state governments in accessing funds due to issues with the accountant-general’s office.

“The new Accountant-General is expected to resolve these bottlenecks, ensuring timely access to resources.”

“The allocation of N32 billion to boost healthcare services is a welcome development for Nigeria’s healthcare sector.

“It demonstrates the government’s commitment to improving healthcare outcomes and ensuring that all Nigerians have access to quality healthcare services,” he added.