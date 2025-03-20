FCTA: PDP Owing N7.6m Ground Rent for 20yrs

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja





The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has denied selective revocation of the land title of the Peoples Democratic Party in Abuja, saying the opposition political party was owing N7, 603, 504 million as ground rent from 2006 to2025.

The FCTA Director of Lands, Chijioke Nwankwoeze, gave the clarification yesterday while briefing the press after the 13th section of the FCT Executive Council meeting chaired by FCT Minister Nyesom Wike.

Nwankwoeze, who confirmed THISDAY’s report on the revocation of PDP’s land title, also said many government institutions, including the Nigerian Post Authority (NIPOST), Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Bornu State government, and the National Universities Commission (NUC), were among the 4,794 affected private and corporate titles revoked by the minister.

Others listed were Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC),Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, Federal Minister of Environment, Nigerian Security Printing and Maintaining Company,

He also clarified that only the property belonging to the PDP property that would be revoked was the one in the Central Area, while the Wadata Plaza, that houses the PDP Headquarters in Wuse Zone 5 was a property that belongs to one Samaila Maman, who bought from Wadata and got his papers registered by way of assignment.

“The titles we are talking about that belong to PDP is only one, the one in Central Area. Where they are occupying as their national headquarters is not their property.

“That is the clarification that people need to know. On that property, 28 years ground rent has been owed. 28 years, from 1998 to 2025. They are owing N2,848,173 for 28 years, and we put out notices out there for people to come and pay or risk those titles being revoked.

“From 2023 to now, that’s about a year and a half from when those publications started, they did not pay. The minister had to do what he needed to do, not just on that but on all other titles.

“And people are telling me we are revoking two properties belonging to PDP. That’s not true. It’s only one that belongs to PDP, the one in central area. The one they are owing 20 years, from 2006 to 2025.

“The one in Zone 5 where they are currently occupying as their national headquarters does not belong to PDP. It belongs to Samaila Maman. And the revocation notice has been served on him in his Kaduna address, the address on record.

“We did not serve any such notice to the PDP. The only one we served on them was the one of Central Area. You don’t serve revocation notice on a tenant or an occupier, you serve on the title holder. That’s what the law says,” Nwankwoeze said.

The Director of Land stated that the revocation only affected those who had not paid ground rents as from 10 years and above, adding that some people were owing ground rent for about 43 years, which is half of the 99 years of the grant.

Meanwhile, the FCT EXCO meeting hasapproved contracts for the procurement of some earth-moving machines and equipment for the Department of Development Control under Abuja Metropolitan Management Council, (AMMC).

This was in favour of Matrak Nigerian Limited to the total tune of N1,940,572,410 and N242,827,450 for the FCT-IRS in respect of the procurement of Microsoft 365 software that will boost technology that will enhance revenue generation and collection.