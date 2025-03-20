Ekong: We Don’t Care About History, Our Target is Three Points in Kigali

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Captain of the Super Eagles, William Troost-Ekong, is bullish about the chances of Nigeria picking first ever victory against hosts Rwanda in Friday’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying match at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali.

The Al Kholood central defender in the Saudi Arabia’s Pro League insisted yesterday that winning the three points at stake in Friday’s clash with the hosts is all that matters to him not history of past encounters.

“Actually, we read about (Eagles not winning in Kigali) in some places but we are not bothered. I was part of the last game in Kigali which ended scoreless, but we know that we cannot afford a draw this time. Our objective is to pick the three points and bring some life back into our campaign.

“We are certainly not concerned about history books and what has happened before now. Qualification for the FIFA World Cup is our priority,” stressed the former Udinese defence strongman now wearing Eagles Captain’s arm band.

According to past encounters between Nigeria and Rwanda, the three-time African champions are yet to achieve victory over Rwanda in that country, going back to 20 years ago, when a 2006 FIFA World Cup qualifying match ended 1-1 at the Amahoro Stadium.

In 2011, a 2012 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match at the Stade Regional de Nyamirambo, in the outskirts of Kigali, ended scoreless.

In September last year, another 0-0 was the outcome of a 2025 AFCON qualifying match at the Amahoro.

Ekong and his teammates are targeting to end this jinx on Friday evening as Super Eagles aim to gain control of the Group C of the 2026 Mundial qualifiers with win here and another victory at home in Uyo, four days later.

Meanwhile, all the 23 invited players were at the Eagles’ Radisson Blu nest on Tuesday night and were all involved in the second training on Wednesday. The Nigeria senior national team will have a feel of the Amahoro Stadium turf with the official training session this evening.

Nigeria’s goal-banger Victor Osimhen was among the early arrivals, while celebrating becoming the new leading scorer in the Turkish Superlig with 20 goals after a hat-trick on Saturday. The 2015 FIFA U17 World Cup top scorer now has 23 goals for Nigeria in 47 matches.

There are also reigning Africa Player of the Year, Ademola Lookman, Simon Moses, Samuel Chukwueze, Sadiq Umar and new invitee Tolu Arokodare to make life difficult for the Amavubi rearguard.

World football-governing body, FIFA has appointed Moroccan referee Jalal Jayed, who turns 38 two days after the match, to take charge of the game that will kick off at 6pm Rwanda time (5pm Nigeria time).

Jayed took charge of a friendly game between the Super Eagles and Ghana’s Black Stars in Marrakech on 22nd March 2024, which Nigeria won 2-1.

That match marked the first in 18 years that Nigeria would overcome Ghana in a game at senior level.

On Friday, Franco-Malian tactician Éric Sékou Chelle will lead out the Super Eagles for the first time, as the FIFA World Cup qualifying series resume with Nigeria, yet to win in their previous four matches, having to start winning in order to brighten their chances of picking the only automatic ticket from group C to the finals in USA, Canada and Mexico next summer.