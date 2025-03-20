Edo North Political Group Rejects Agbebaku’s Continuous Stay as Speaker

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City





The political landscape in Edo State is heating up as the tenure of the Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Blessing Agbebaku, hangs in the balance.

This is fueled by agitations from various concerned groups of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), who are determined to unseat the speaker.

Blessing Agbebaku became Speaker backed by the then-dominant PDP, but their power has dwindled in recent months with a wave of defections to the APC.

Leading the charge is the Edo North Conscience (ENC), a political and opinion group which in a statement in Benin City on Wednesday, said their aim is to overturn the Agbebaku’s hold on power as Speaker.

In a communique signed by the group’s leader, Mr. Oshioke Aledeh, and Secretary, Mr. Tunde Balogun, the group said the speaker’s continued stay in office, clashes with both the moral and political values not only to the state, but members of the party in power, who went through endless turmoil and pain to install their candidate as governor.

At a stakeholders’ meeting in Auchi, headquarters of Etsako West Local Government Area, members of the group which cut across the Edo North district made up of six LGAs of the state, expressed their opposition to Agbebaku retaining his position as Speaker since his party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) through which he was elected first as a member of the House of Assembly, and Speaker, no longer command majority of seats in the assembly.

The group therefore, vowed to initiate the process that could ultimately lead to the Speaker’s removal.

According to them, the Speaker orchestrated the brutal campaign that left APC members reeling in pains and discomfort during the tumultuous state assembly elections that paved the way for his ascension to power.

The group also recounted harrowing tales of assault suffered by some prominent APC leaders and members from the zone in the hands of the Speaker and his army of supporters, resulting in multiple injuries, the loss of properties and other valuables.

“This is in addition to the deafening war-mongering songs from the PDP across the entire Edo State prior to the September, 2024, elections, with erstwhile governor, Godwin Obaseki, threatening to burn down the entire country if attempts are made to arrest notable and arrant political thugs traceable to the PDP”, the ENC said, questioning why Agbebaku should thrive where he has sown only discord.

They added that the Speaker, even when pretending to be at home with incumbent Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, still has his loyalty intact with his parent platform, the PDP.

The group equally vowed to reach out to influential APC stakeholders, including Governor Okpebholo, insisting it’s time for the APC to take its rightful place by having one of its own as the Speaker.