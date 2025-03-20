Court Rejects EFCC’s Evidence in Arik Air N76bn Aircraft, Property Sales Case

Wale Igbintade





A Lagos State High Court sitting in Ikeja has rejected a document presented by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in the ongoing fraud trial against the former Managing Director of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), Ahmed Kuru.

The EFCC had accused Kuru and four others of defrauding Arik Air of N76 billion and $31.5 million.

The co-defendants include Kamilu Omokide, a former receiver manager of Arik Air Ltd; Captain Roy Ilegbodu, the airline’s CEO; Union Bank Ltd; and Super Bravo Ltd.

They face six charges, including theft, abuse of office, and dishonest misappropriation of property.

During the proceedings, an EFCC witness, Austen Obigwe, attempted to submit an exhibit but was met with strong opposition from the defense.

The defence lawyers argued that the document was unsigned, undated, lacked an author, and was missing an original copy.

Obigwe, a former Union Bank staff member, testified that the bank had acted as a guarantor for Arik Air to secure financing for five aircraft – three Boeing 737-800s and two Airbus 340-500s.

He stated that while he was at the bank, the airline consistently serviced its loans, but he could not account for events after his departure in 2009.

Defence counsel Olalekan Ojo (SAN) challenged the credibility of Obigwe’s evidence, arguing that he left Union Bank long before AMCON took over Arik Air in 2017 and was, therefore, not in a position to authenticate the document.

However, EFCC’s prosecuting lawyer, Dr. Wahab Shittu (SAN), insisted that the document was admissible regardless of its source.

Justice Mojisola Dada ruled against the EFCC, dismissing the evidence due to improper identification.

She adjourned the case to May 19 and 28, 2025, for further hearings.