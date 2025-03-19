Wike Revokes NPA, CBN, INEC, PDP’s Lands

•Opposition party reacts as Damagum summons emergency meeting

•Two PDP lawmakers defect to APC

•Two PDP lawmakers defect to APC





The Nigeria Port Authority (NPA), Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Independent National Electoral commission (INEC) and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were among key institutions whose land titles were revoked by FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, over non-payment of ground rent for more than 40 years.

Wike had on Monday approved the revocation of 4,794 land titles, for non-payment of ground rent of over N6.9 billion for more than 40 years.

From information gathered from sources at FCT Administration last night, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), National university commission (NUC) and the M.R.S Investment Company Limited (owners of MRS Petrol Stations) were among the defaulters.

Also, the Kaduna State Government, Borno State Government, Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Federal Ministry of Environment, Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Company, University of Calabar, Nigerian Postal Service and Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN) were equally among the institutions caught in the gale of revocation brouhaha.

Most of the named organisations were said to be owing up to 20 years ground rent totalling over N6.9 bn.

Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media to FCT Minister, Lere Olayinka, and the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Director of Lands, Chijioke Nwankwoeze, had announced this at a briefing.

According to them, a total of 8,375 property owners who had not paid the ground rent in the last four decades years in the Central Area, Garki I and II, Wuse I and II, Asokoro, Maitama and Guzape, were affected by the exercise.

Olayinka said at the end of 2024 and up till today, a total of N6.9 billion was owed as Ground Rent by 8,375 property owners up to the end of last year

“A total of 4,794 land titles are in default of Ground rent payment for 10 years and above. Meaning that in the listed districts, 4,794 property owners have not paid Ground Rent in the last 10 years.

“This is in contravention of the terms and conditions of grant of the Rights of Occupancy, in line with the provisions of Section 28, Subsections 5(a) and (b) of the Land Use Act,” Olayinka said.

Consequently, he said the titles of the properties in default of payment of Ground Rent for 10 years and above had been revoked forthwith.

“A grace of 21 Days is also given to title holders that are in default of payment of Ground Rent for between one and ten years, after which the affected tittles will be revoked.”

Damagum Summons Emergency Meeting

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP has immediately held an emergency meeting over the revocation order on its permanent headquarters in the Central Business Area of Abuja.

National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Debo Ologunagba, described the revocation order as “a drive towards totalitarianism and attempt to stifle opposition.”

Ologunagba who disclosed that the order also extended to the temporary and permanent offices, noted that the move was a threat to democracy.

“The attempt by the All Progressives Congress (APC) government to revoke the Right of Occupancy of the National Secretariat of the PDP is highly condemnable .

“It is aimed at stifling opposition in this country and of course a drive towards totalitarianism. And it is a threat to democracy. The NWC is now meeting and I will get back to you shortly with a detailed response of our party to this development.

“To let you know, how despicable this action is, it is both properties. Both the new one under construction and the one the PDP has been occupying for almost two decades- the Wadata Plaza. It is an attempt to stifle opposition.”

Also, the Conference of Professionals in the PDP (CP-PDP) has condemned what it described as the attempt by the APC-controlled Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to revoke the PDP national secretariats in Abuja.

Protem National Coordinator, of CP-PDP, Barrister Obinna Nwachukwu, said, ”After a review of the revocation notice with vital information from patriotic citizens at the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), the CP-PDP notes that the process is completely flawed as it did not follow due process, thus validating the fact that it was conceived and issued in bad faith with the intent to hurt and hamstring the PDP and democracy in Nigeria.

”CP-PDP holds that this attempt to bully, intimidate and coerce opposition clearly gives credence to the earlier stand of the Conference that the Minister of the FCT, Chief Nyesom Wike has pitched tents with the APC administration in APC’s plot to destroy the PDP.

”As professionals and patriotic Nigerians, the Conference is worried that such attack on a major opposition party is ominous and constitute a clear and present danger to the sustenance of democracy, freedom and political participation in our country,” Nwachukwu stated

Two PDP Lawmakers Defect to APC

Meanwhile, in a new development, the ranks of the PDP was further depleted yesterday following the defection of two members of the House of Representatives to APC.

The notices of their defection were announced by the Speaker, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, who presided over the plenary.

The defected lawmakers were Hon. Adamu Tanko, representing Suleja, Gurara, and Tafa Federal Constituency of Niger State, and Hon. Jallo Mohammed, representing Igabi Federal Constituency of Kaduna State.

Expectedly, the lawmakers cited internal divisions within the PDP as their reason for switching parties. They also added that their political ideologies now aligned more closely with the APC.

The letter read on behalf of Tanko on his decision to leave the PDP read: “After careful consideration and consultation with my constituents. I have decided to defect from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress.

“Welcome to the greatest party in Africa, the party of progress and development, the party of peace and unity. You’re most welcome,” elated Abbas said.

However, the Minority Leader, Hon. Kingsley Chinda, frowned at the reasons given by the lawmakers for their defection.

But the Speaker ruled that, “There’s no point of order this time because it has been taken in advance,” adding that the Minority Leader was aware that two lawmakers had expressed interest in defecting from the APC to the PDP.