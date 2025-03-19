UBA Unveils Afrigo Card to Enhance Domestic Payments, Financial Inclusion

Nume Ekeghe





The United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc has introduced the Afrigo Card, a pioneering domestic payment solution designed to enhance accessibility, security, and efficiency in Nigeria’s financial ecosystem.

Developed in partnership with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS), the Afrigo Card provides a reliable alternative to international payment schemes, facilitating seamless naira-denominated transactions.

With a strong focus on security, affordability, and accessibility, the Afrigo Card aligns with the CBN’s financial inclusion drive and digital payment expansion efforts.

The Afrigo Card boasts impressive features, including chip-and-PIN security, seamless payments at ATMs and POS terminals nationwide, 24/7 access to funds, and rewarding benefits for cardholders.

It was designed to cater to diverse demographics, as it supports low-income earners, artisans, students, and market traders by providing a flexible, affordable, and efficient means of managing finances.

In a statement made available to THISDAY, UBA’s Group Head of Retail and Digital Banking, Shamsideen Fashola, pointed out the card’s versatility and other features of the card and maintained that with the launch of Afrigo, the bank continues to demonstrate its leadership in fostering financial innovation, inclusion, and accessibility for all Nigerians.

“With Afrigo, we are offering a card that speaks directly to the needs of Nigerians from market women and students to small business owners and low-income earners.

“The card’s affordability, coupled with its advanced security and potential for biometric authentication and offline transactions, positions it as a vital tool in promoting cashless transactions across Nigeria,” he stated.

Designed to cater to diverse demographics, it supports low-income earners, artisans, students, and market traders by providing a flexible, affordable, and efficient means of managing finances. Customers could obtain the Afrigo Debit Card for N1,000 plus N75 VAT at any UBA branch.

UBA’s Head of Cards, Joachim Iloemezue, emphasised the bank’s commitment to delivering innovative financial products to its customers.

“The Afrigo Card is a game-changer for Nigerians. It not only provides a reliable and affordable alternative for everyday transactions but also ensures our customers enjoy enhanced security, convenience, and nationwide accessibility.

“UBA remains committed to driving financial inclusion, and Afrigo perfectly aligns with that goal,” Iloemezue said.