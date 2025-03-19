  • Wednesday, 19th March, 2025

Tension As Protesters Shut Ondo Gov’s Office Over Killing of Five Farmers 

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

* Display corpses of casualties 

Fidelis David in Akure 

There is tension in Ondo State as protesters have shut the Governor’s Office at Alagbaka, Akure, the state capital, over the killing of five farmers by armed herdsmen.

The tragedy comes a week after four  communities in Akure North Local Government Area of the state were attacked by some armed men suspected to be  bandits leading to the death of over 20 people, as well as the abduction of nine surveyors in Ilu-Abo, in Akure.

In the latest incident, it was learnt that the farmers were allegedly shot dead in another invasion by armed herdsmen at Aba Oyinbo area in Akure North Local Government Area of the state.

Angered by the unfortunate incident, the protesters stormed the Governor’s Office and displayed the corpses of the farmers following the invasion.

They chanted solidarity songs calling on the governor to do the needful.

However, operatives of the police and the State Security Network Agency codenamed Amotekun provided security at strategic locations in the state capital to avoid a breakdown of law and order.

Meanwhile, THISDAY gathered that commuters and motorist on Akure/Owo/Benin Road are currently stranded as protesters in Ogbese have barricaded the road in protest against the ongoing killings in the state.

