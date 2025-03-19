Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers Renovates School in Cross River State

Ebere Nwoji

Pension Fund Administrative giant, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, recently extended its Social responsibility gestures to the Government Day Secondary School, Akampka, Cross River State through the renovation of its structures to create a conducive learning environment for the students.

The school, which serves 850 students and 40 staff members from six local communities, has undergone substantial improvements to foster a conducive learning environment.

Speaking on the project, the Chief Executive Officer of Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers. Olumide Oyetan, said the extensive renovation addressed critical infrastructure issues, including the refurbishment of three classroom blocks; the provision of new classroom furniture; and the upgrading of toilet facilities to ensure an effective sewage system.

The PFA also erected a reliable water supply system in the school to significantly enhance the overall educational experience for both students and staff.

“This project represents a significant investment in the educational landscape of Akampka, investing in the education and well-being of our youth is not merely an obligation; it is a powerful opportunity to cultivate hope and bring about meaningful changes within our communities. By revitalising institutions like Government Day Secondary School, we are tackling immediate challenges while laying the groundwork for a brighter future.” Oyetan said.

He explained that the condition of the school’s classrooms and facilities necessitated the urgent intervention from Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, who stepped in to ensure that educational progress of the children in the community was no longer hindered. According to him, in addition to restoring essential infrastructure, the renovation project taken on by the organisation also provided long-term value to the surrounding communities, inspiring them to invest in educational development.