Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Foundation Appoints Amara Nwankpa as Acting Director General

The Board of Directors of the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Foundation has appointed Mr. Amara Nwankpa as Acting Director General, effective April 1, 2025.

A statement signed by the outgoing Director General, Jacqueline W. Farris, described Nwankpa as “an experienced civic technology and public policy expert committed to context-specific, evidence-based policy development that aligns with the complex social, political, and institutional dynamics shaping governance on the continent.”

The statement said Nwankpa had over 12 years experience in leading, developing, and contributing to public policy on climate, elections, energy, security, governance, and accountability in Africa.

Nwankpa, who would be succeeding Farris, had previously served as Director, Partnerships and Development at the Yar’Adua Foundation and led its Public Policy Initiative from 2014 to 2024.

He also played a pivotal role in driving the Foundation’s strategic growth by engaging key stakeholders, fostering collaboration, and developing sustainable strategies that align with the Foundation’s mission and vision.

“It has been my sincere pleasure to have served the Yar’Adua Foundation since the organization was established in 1998. It has also been my privilege to have led a team of committed and passionate staff to sustain the legacy of one of Nigeria’s foremost contemporary leaders and inspire future generations with his life of service,” Farris said.

“After more than twenty-five years, I will retire as Director General but remain an active member of the Board of Directors where I will continue to support the Foundation in its mission to promote national unity, good governance, and social justice in Nigeria,” Farris added.