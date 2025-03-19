  • Wednesday, 19th March, 2025

Senate Confirms Four Members of PSC

The Senate, on Wednesday, confirmed the appointment of four members of the Police Service Commission (PSC).

The confirmation followed the approval of the report of the Senate Committee on Police Affairs as presented by its Chairman, Senator Abdulhamid Malam-Madori.

Presenting the report, Malam-Madori listed the members of the PSC to include: Justice Paul Galumje (rtd), Abdulfatah Mohammed, DIG Uba Ringim (rtd) and Justice Christine Dabup (rtd).

He said that in line with its mandate, the committee requested a review of the nominee’s CVs and Provisional Security Clearance Report from the Department of State Security Service.

“The nominees were subsequently invited for screening exercise to ascertain their suitability for  appointment as members of the commission.

“In conducting the screening, the committee was guided by section 154 (1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended and the Police Service Commission Establishment Act 2001,” he said.

He added that during the screening, the nominees collectively demonstrated competent experience and suitability for the appointment as members of the commission.

“They addressed questions of the urgent need to increase the manpower of the police force and reforms on the best practices in the police force and other contemporary issues affecting the Nigerian Police,” Malam-Madori said.

Senator Simon Lalong (APC-Plateau) supported the committee’s report.

In his remarks, Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau, who presided over plenary, commended the committee and called on the confirmed members of the PSC to see their appointment as a call to national service. (NAN)

