  • Wednesday, 19th March, 2025

Naira Abuse: Edo PDP Commends EFCC on Arrest of  Okungbowa

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The Edo State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commended the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for the swift arrest of Kelly Okungbowa, also known as Ebo Stone for alleged naira abuse.

Okungbowa, who until recently was the Coordinator of the Edo State Public Safety Response Team (PSRT), now suspended by the State Government over allegations of extortion, harassment, and unruly behaviour, was arrested by the EFCC owing to a viral video where he was seen spraying naira notes on two exotic dancers, at a bar, on March 9, 2025.

In a statement, Publicity Secretary of the Edo State PDP Caretaker Committee, Chris Osa Nehikhare, charged EFCC on thorough investigation and diligent prosecution in accordance with the CBN Act of 2007 which criminalises the abuse of naira notes.

Nehikhare said: “The Edo State Chapter of the PDP commends the EFCC for the swift arrest of Kelly Okungbowa, also known as Ebo Stone for alleged naira abuse.

“The swift arrest of Okungbowa who was seen in a viral video spraying and mutilating the Naira sends a strong message that such criminal and irresponsible actions will not be tolerated, regardless of the perpetrator’s position or influence. 

“We charge the EFCC to carry out thorough investigation on the matter and ensure diligent prosecution in accordance with the CBN Act of 2007 which criminalises the abuse of naira notes, including spraying, stepping on, or mishandling.”

