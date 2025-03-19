Midea: Making Waves in Households Appliances

Aliamaka Kingsley writes that Midea, a global leader in home appliances, in order to showcase its current brands basically produced for Nigerians, engaged major dealers in the market from across the country in Port Harcourt, Rivers State

It was an evening of ‘must exchange’ business contacts and engaging in new business partnership. Thanks to Midea, that hosted its 2025 dealers conference, on March 7, 2025 in Port Harcourt. The purpose of the gathering was to introduce an innovative range of smart and energy efficient products to its distinguished dealers in the capital city of Rivers State. The event was designed to showcase the brand’s ‘surprisingly friendly’ appliances that are specially curated to enhance the everyday lives of Nigerian households. The line-up of products included Standing, Split and Cassette Air Conditioners, Refrigerators, Water Heaters, Top Load and Front Load Washing Machines, and Cooking Appliances which included, Built-in Ovens, Hobs and Hoods, Microwave Ovens, Air Fryers, Blenders, and Kettles, all engineered to deliver superior performance, durability, and affordability, while seamlessly adapting to Nigeria’s unique environmental conditions.

Executive, management team of Midea and major partners were fully present at the conference hosted at one of trending hotels in Rivers, J’s Signature. The serene environment and classical look of the venue made the event more colourful, also the display of the products which are durable, affordable and well designed kept the dealers talking, while some of the dealers had closer look at the exhibited products in the hall.

Addressing the over 75 dealers that came from across Asaba, Benin, Uyo, Calabar, Aba and Port Harcourt for the conference, Regional Director at Midea Africa, Mr Bright Yao, expressed the firm’s dedication to delivering high-quality products that cater to the modern Nigerian household.

Yao who explained that Midea is currently the largest home appliances company globally, said the brand positioning is affordable luxury. He said the company’s range of home appliances is developed based on local consumer insights from Nigeria, adding that the products are not only highly durable and cost-effective but also tailored to meet the evolving needs of families.

He said as consumer needs evolve, Midea is commited to delivering advanced, user-friendly appliances, an effort that reflects its mission to make life more convenient and comfortable for households across Nigeria.

Yao said, “We are biggest star home appliance company. We are investing in Nigeria. For Nigeria we have some challenges, but we see more chance. Here (Nigeria) has big population, big market and people are young, passionate, energetic, they are willing to accept new things with technology. I see our idea as valuable brand, available luxury. We hope our product is available to the consumers in Nigeria. What we do is to invest on our products, design, reduce the cost, provide affordable products for our consumers. We hope to achieve of 30 percent sales growth every year in Nigeria.”

Speaking on challenges the company face in the country, he said, “The currency is a challenge, but now is becoming more enormous stable. You know every market has its challenge, but in business world we should find the chance among all the challenges. In this way you can be successful and keeping vesting. In this market we are also creating jobs opportunities, like our promoters, sales they are more than 100.”

“Our product is designed for Nigeria, like the Unicool. Our Unicool has built in AVS, if you our buy AC, you don’t need to buy another AVS. Also, the voltage has fluctuation, because our supply is not stable, but our AV will run well comfortable because it has inbuilt inverter. Our designers and engineers live in Nigeria for six months, they study the environment for home appliance, then design this product specifically for Nigeria. No other country is doing this. Our products are very durable and safety assured also. We do thousands of tests to ensure the product is good for consumers”, Yao explained.

In his remarks, Managing Director of Care Global Consumer Ltd Nigeria, Anil Nair who highlighted his company’s strategic alliance with Midea and shared insights into CGCL’s journey, emphasised the immense potential of the Nigerian market. He also underscored Midea’s competitive edge in pricing and quality.

The Channel Development Manager at Midea Nigeria, Okpe Emeka who introduced Midea’s latest air conditioning range, stressed on the energy efficiency features of Midea’s Inverter ACs and the Unicool range.

He noted that the product is specially developed for Nigeria “UNICOOL’s advanced 5-Level GenGear function provides a more refined solution for handling unstable voltage and ensures a consistent cooling experience even during power outages by operating on generator power.

“It’s wide-voltage protection not only features built-in current protection, eliminating the need for additional AC Voltage Stabilisers but also reduces costs. It helps the unit withstand sudden current impacts, ensuring continuous operation and extending the product’s lifespan. Intelligent dusting rotation and advanced Hyper Graphins technology provide superior dustproofing, sun protection, and anti-corrosion properties, contributing to the product’s durability and effectiveness in challenging environments,” he said.

Midea’s Area Manager for Refrigerators in the MEA region, Jason Zhang, introduced the latest innovations and upcoming line-up of Midea refrigerators, with a special emphasis on the brand’s chest freezer range. He highlighted how Midea’s Chest Freezers deliver up to 10% faster freezing, while the cutting-edge D+ Cooling Technology ensures food remains frozen for up to 120 hours, even during power outages.

Jason speaking on the superiority of Midea’s Chest Freezers and Refrigerators, said, “the Quattro Inverter Technology, featured in all Midea chest freezers, enhances energy efficiency, ensuring stable performance and cost savings—offering consumers a practical and reliable cooling solution.”

The Product Manager Laundry Appliances, Midea Africa, Steve Wang, highlighted how Midea’s laundry appliances continue to push the boundaries of innovation, offering consumers smarter, more adaptable solutions for everyday laundry needs.

Wang, speaking about the laundry appliances developed with Nigeria in mind said it delivers a more powerful and efficient cleaning experience.

He added, “Features like Health Guard ensure Deep Cleaning and Sanitization of all clothes and others drum clean, Turbo make it the perfect appliance for daily washing needs. The MA512 Top-Loading Washing Machines are built for ease of use and durability, featuring a damp- and rust-proof design. Specifically designed for the Nigerian Market, standout features include the option to manually pour water into the tub, the ability to reuse wash water, and an enhanced wash shield for better protection and efficiency.”