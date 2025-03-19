Int’l  Women’s Day: NEXIM  Launches Export Development Funds

The Nigerian Export Import Bank (NEXIM) has marked the 2025 International Women’s Day with the launch of Women In Export Development Funds (WEDF).

This just as a former Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, former Chairwoman of Access Bank, Dere Awosika and the Executive Director, Business Development, NEXIM Bank, Hon. Stella Okotete, have urged women to be resilient and break systemic barriers that have held them down for too long, adding that self development will put them at vantage positions to do exploits in business and other chosen careers.

According to the Managing Director, Mr. Abba Bello, the initiative is meant to deepen the bank’s interventions towards increasing the participation of women in the non-oil export sector.

He extolled the virtues of women, noting that their importance and great contributions are globally recognised.

Abba stated that this year’s theme: ‘’For All Women and Girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment’’ #”Accelerate Action” is a call towards empowering women and addressing gender disparities with focus on strategies, resources, and activities that positively impact women’s advancement.

“Today’s occasion is in commemoration of this auspicious month and a display of NEXIM Bank’s commitment to advancing women’s empowerment and emphasising on women’s achievements, challenges, and also to foster dialogue, share insights and promote women empowerment.

“Women and girls are at the heart of national development. When we empower women, we empower families, communities, and entire economies.”

According to Abba, Nigeria, with its vast human and material resources, can only achieve sustainable development when women are included in all aspects of economic growth, particularly in financial empowerment and entrepreneurship.

“In recognition of this and in fulfilment of its mandate, NEXIM Bank, has developed a number of products specifically targeting women, which include the Women and Youth Export Fund (WAYEF), The Small and Medium Enterprises Export Fund (SMEEF) and the Women in Oil and Gas Managed Funds.

“These products and services impact positively on women playing in the SME’s and the non-oil export value chain providing them with affordable credit financing, under acceptable terms and conditions.

On her part, Adeosun, called on President Bola Tinubu to name a National Export Adviser, noting that there are more opportunities in export than in import.

She noted that Nigeria’s export-to-GDP ratio stood at 9.2 per cent, compared to other African countries, adding that Nigeria did not need to reduce its imports into the country, but rather increase its exports.

“I urge our president to name a National Export Adviser. We need a figurehead that will drive reforms and break down all barriers to exports so that our world-class goods can get to the global market.

“There’s been a lot of narrative around Nigeria. The narrative used to be Nigeria imports too much, but that is not true. The statistics do not support that at all. The statistics do say that Nigeria exports too little. So, if you look at Nigeria’s export-to-GDP ratio, it is 9.2 per cent. That was the last statistic, that was before the rebasement.

“So, when the rebasement seeds are in, that signal will go down. Nigeria’s export-to-GDP, please remember these numbers, 9.2 per cent, Ghana 34 per cent, South Africa 32.8 per cent, Senegal 23 per cent. So, what we are saying is, not so much efforts on reducing our imports, we need to focus on increasing our exports,” she said.

Adeosun also noted that while it took weeks to register as an exporter in Nigeria, it took only 48 hours to register in South Africa, adding that Nigeria must be intentional about export opportunities.

“By our last recording, there are about four steps to register as an exporter in Nigeria. Takes an average of two to three weeks, in South Africa, it takes 48 hours. So, if it takes long for me to go through various clearances, the chances are I will give up. So, we need to be intentional about the opportunity. And the opportunity for the ladies is in exports.

“It is not in imports, it’s in exports. Your products are world-class. Your products can compete anywhere in the world. And if you look at the trajectory, Nollywood is now growing, our music is growing. What should follow, our fashion, our arts, our crafts, our snacks, our foods, that’s the next wave.”, she stated.

The Executive Director, Corporate Services, Mr. Ibrahim Gaga reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to supporting women and girls in achieving their business dreams.