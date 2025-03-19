  • Wednesday, 19th March, 2025

FCMB Empowers Local Businesses for Growth

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) is driving entrepreneurial growth across Nigeria through

its Business Empowerment Sustainability and Training (BEST) masterclass program, which

traversed the Southeast, South-South, and parts of Northern Nigeria. 

The program empowers start-ups and existing entrepreneurs with essential skills and capabilities to scale and sustain their businesses for long-term success.

Building on this momentum, FCMB will launch the next phase of the BEST masterclass

program, scheduled for this month in Ogun, Oyo, Kwara, Osun, and Ondo States.

Commenting on the initiative, Managing Director of FCMB, Yemisi Edun in a statement said, “We are building sustainable business success in Nigerian communities by closing entrepreneurial gaps. This will drive innovation, growth, competitiveness, job creation, and long-term economic health.” 

Divisional Head and Senior Vice President of Business Banking at FCMB, George Ogbonnaya,

highlighted the bank’s dedication to empowering SMEs. 

“Our BEST masterclass is a strategic intervention, providing SMEs with the essential skills and resources to navigate and excel in a dynamic market,” he said. 

Ogbonnaya concluded, “We are bridging the capacity gap, opening market access, and

intend to deliver tailored financial solutions that will empower entrepreneurs in Ogun, Oyo,

Osun, Kwara, and Ondo states to achieve lasting prosperity.”

