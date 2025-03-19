Fasuyi Olarotimi: Nigerians Prefer Loyalty Programs That Offer Immediate Rewards

VDL Technologies, a leading technology company specializing in digital transformation, develops tailored solutions for clients in areas such as gamification, consumer intelligence, shortcode services, and payment solutions to enhance customer loyalty and acquisition. In 2023, the company launched Markov Games AI. CEO Fasuyi Olarotimi shares insights into the gaming platform and explains why Nigerians tend to prefer loyalty programs that offer cash incentives. Vanessa Obioha reports

Markov Games AI seems to be the rave now, why is that?

Markov Games AI is a key focus for us right now because of its potential in the business and gaming market. It is an AI gaming platform that provides education, entertainment and rewards for users. As a brand under VDL Technologies, it aligns with our mission to drive digital innovation and enhance user interactions across various industries. While we continue to develop and expand our other solutions, Markov Games AI is currently at the forefront due to its rapid growth and great opportunities for businesses to increase sales and grow revenue, especially leveraging AI.

Who is Markov Games AI’s target audience?

Markov Games AI is for everyone. Either as a student looking to increase his knowledge on different topics and be rewarded with cash, banks looking to continuously engage customers for their services and grow significantly, or FMCGs looking to grow market penetration and increase sales, and so forth.

How has been the feedback since its launch?

We’ve received huge positive feedback from different organisations, student communities and industry stakeholders. We’ve had over 24 million people use our gaming services since launch in 2023, which shows the huge acceptability of our products.

What are some of the milestones you’ve achieved so far with Markov Games AI?

So far, we’ve made significant progress in growing our user base, enhancing game features, and securing key partnerships. While we’ve achieved notable milestones, we see this as just the beginning. Our focus now is on expanding our client reach, improving user experience, and continuously innovating to deliver even greater value to our users and partners.

Are there challenges and how are you surmounting them?

Like any innovative product, Markov Games AI has faced its share of challenges, from user to client acquisitions. We tackle them by optimizing our strategies and actively iterating based on feedback to ensure Markov Games AI remains a top choice for users and businesses. Challenges are part of the journey, but we’re committed to overcoming them with innovation and agility.

In practical terms, how is Markov Games AI impacting the bottomline of your clients?

Markov Games AI is designed to enhance user engagement, increase customer retention, and drive revenue growth for our clients. Through gamification, businesses using our platform see higher interaction rates and improved brand loyalty. Ultimately, Markov Games AI helps businesses maximize their bottom line by transforming engagement into tangible financial results with the least cost.

It is often said that Nigerians prefer cash-based rewards over points; how would you gauge the average Nigerian understanding of loyalty programs?

Nigerians generally perceive loyalty rewards as a way to receive tangible benefits, such as cashback or free products, in exchange for their repeat business. They tend to prefer loyalty programs that offer immediate rewards rather than points-based systems that require accumulation over time. Cash rewards provide immediate gratification, which can be more appealing in a culture where financial constraints are common. Overall, Nigerians view loyalty rewards as a way to receive tangible benefits and value excellent customer service, quality products, and competitive pricing.

How relevant is Markov Games AI in the face of the current economic realities?

Businesses and consumers are looking for more value-driven, engaging, and rewarding experiences. Markov Games AI remains highly relevant because it helps brands boost customer engagement and retention. By integrating gamified marketing, businesses can drive higher participation, increase brand loyalty, and get an increase in revenue even in challenging times. Additionally, for users, our platform offers education, entertainment and rewards, making it a compelling and affordable way of earning. In essence, Markov Games AI is not just relevant but essential in helping brands and consumers navigate the current economic realities.

What other feats has VDL Technologies achieved?

VDL Technologies has consistently been at the forefront of digital innovation, delivering solutions that help businesses and individuals grow and thrive. Apart from Markov Games AI, we’ve successfully launched MOVIL, our consumer intelligence platform that provides businesses with deep insights into customer behaviour to drive smarter decision-making and Amani Health, a mental health tech solutions that provide mental wellness for individuals. Additionally, our expertise in loyalty programs, gamification, and mobile marketing has helped businesses enhance customer retention and revenue growth. These achievements reflect our commitment to building digital solutions that create real impact across industries.

We believe that In the next five years, VDL Technologies will be a leading force in digital solutions across multiple industries, driving innovation in gamification, consumer intelligence, and digital engagement. We envision expanding our product ecosystem, scaling Markov Games AI, Payeazi – our new digital lifestyle product – and Movil into global markets, and pioneering new technologies that help businesses connect with their audiences more effectively. We aim to shape the future of business growth and user engagement.