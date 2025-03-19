Emergency: Ex-IG Okiro Calls for Caution, Respect in Rivers

A former Inspector General of Police (IG), Mike Okiro, has urged all parties involved in the state of emergency declared in Rivers State to exercise caution and respect for human rights.

In a statement Wednesday, Okiro expressed concern about the political unrest that has plagued the state for nearly two years thereby calling on all warring factions to lay down their arms and engage in peaceful dialogue to find a resolution that will benefit all parties involved.

He highlighted the need for unity, dialogue, and respect for human rights in order to overcome the current crisis in Rivers State.

He also reminded the public of his successful efforts in spearheading the amnesty programme for the Niger Delta region in 2009, which brought peace to the area after years of militancy.

As a concerned citizen of Rivers State, Okiro emphasized the importance of working together as a community to ensure the safety and well-being of all citizens during this challenging time.

He called for a peaceful and sustainable solution that upholds the principles of democracy and respects the rights of all individuals.

Okiro’s statement comes in response to the state of emergency declared in Rivers State on March 18, 2023.

He expressed his willingness to work with other elders and stakeholders in the state to find a lasting solution to the unrest.

“Just over two weeks ago, I was about forming a committee of elders and stakeholders in Rivers State to address this political impasse,” he said.

He called on all parties involved to comply strictly with the directives from President Bola Tinubu and work towards a peaceful resolution that benefits the state and its people.