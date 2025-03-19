Ebonyi Gov, Nwifuru, Suspends Three Commissioners over Absenteeism

Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru, has suspended three commissioners in his cabinet for absenteeism.

The affected Commissioners are: Solomon Azi(Grants and Donor Agencies), Victor Chukwu (Environment) and Ikeuwa Omebe(Rural Development.

The commissioners were suspended for one month for being absent without any permission during the State Executive Council meeting held on Monday.

Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Jude Okpor, who disclosed this at a press briefing on the outcome of the executive council meeting, noted that the Governor warned against absenteeism and lackadaisical attitude to work by public servants of the state.

According to him: “while warning against absenteeism and lackadaisical attitude to work among the public servants of the state, the governor further announced the suspension of the following three commissioners for one month for being absent in the day’s meeting without any permission.”

“The Honourabe Commissioner for Grants and Donor Agencies, Hon. Solomon Azi; the Honourable Commissioner for Environment, Rt Hon. Victor Uzoma Chukwu and the Honourable Commissioner for Rural Development, Hon. Barr. Ikeuwa Omebe.”

He directed that the suspended commissioners be relieved of all the privileges attached to their offices within the duration of the suspension.

The commissioner added that the governor warned all the contractors handling government projects in the state to expedite efforts in the delivery of such projects in accordance with contractual agreements, as government would not hesitate to use all legal means to enforce compliance.