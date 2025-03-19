DSS Approves N10m Compensation for Victim of Mistaken Identity, Offers Free Medical Services

Linus Aleke in Abuja





The Department of State Service (DSS) has approved the payment of N10 million to a Sokoto State-based businessman who was shot in 2016 by an operative of the service during raid operations in Plateau State.

DSS source that disclosed this, said the businessman, who was mistaken for a notorious gunrunner on the security watchlist, went to court to seek redress after sustaining a gunshot wound over mistaken identity.

In February 2018, the Federal High Court, sitting in Bauchi State, awarded the businessman N10 million for the violation of his fundamental rights under Sections 33 and 34 of the 1999 Constitution.

The matter, the source recalled also went on appeal, but under the new Director-General of the Service, Adeola Ajayi, a diplomatic approach to resolving the issue was adopted, and he immediately approved the amount awarded to the victim by the Federal High Court sitting in Bauchi State.

According to the source, as a humanitarian, the DG also approved an additional sum of N10 million to enable the businessman to reactivate his ailing business, allowing him to meet his financial obligations as a breadwinner.

Not done with the victim, Ajayi also approved further treatment for him at the DSS medical facility.

Confirming the additional N10 million, the victim’s counsel, Mr. Idris, said: “The DG generously added another N10 million and directed that my client receive further treatment at the SSS medical facility.” A source at the DSS headquarters confirmed the intervention, stating that the businessman was formally assessed by the agency’s medical team.

“He suffered a foot drop, and his toes do not respond to movement. He moves better with support, though he had no walking aid with him,” the source said.

Noting that the medical team would continue his treatment, with rehabilitation efforts aimed at improving his mobility, the source said the businessman had requested to begin treatment after Ramadan.

He expressed appreciation to his lawyer, the DSS, and the Director-General for their kindness and support.