Don Pee Takes Centre Stage at Cricova Trade Deal with Lagardere France

On March 12, 2025, Cricova, the owner of the world’s largest wine cellar and second-largest winery, signed a significant trade agreement with Lagardere France, a leading luxury retail and distribution firm. The event, held in Paris, was attended by the President of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, and the Chief Executive Officer of Cricova S.A., Mr. Sorin Maslo.

Dr. Onyeka C. Ogbatu, better known as Don Pee, CEO of Cricova’s African partner, Don Pee Wine and Beverages Ltd., represented Africa at the event. Don Pee’s presence further highlighted the growing influence of Cricova brands in Africa, particularly in markets like Nigeria and Ghana.

Following the signing, the Cricova management team flew from Paris to Düsseldorf, Germany, to participate in the International Trade Fair for Wines and Spirits from March 16–18, 2025. A key highlight of the fair was the recognition of Don Pee Wine and Beverages Ltd. by Cricova’s leadership for their significant contributions to expanding Cricova’s presence in Africa. Dr. Ogbatu and his team received widespread praise from the Moldova delegation, including Mr. Aureliu Ciocoi, Moldova’s Ambassador to Germany, and Ludmila Catla Buga, Moldova’s Minister of Agriculture, for successfully introducing Cricova’s premium brands to Africa.

In a special presentation, Don Pee Wine and Beverages Ltd. was honored with a letter of appreciation to the De Imperial Philanthropic Family for adopting Cricova as their official brand, acknowledging their loyal customer base and partnership with Cricova. A rare case of Cricova’s 1982 Reserve Pastoral Red sweet wine was also gifted to Chief Dr. Henry Orabuchi, CEO of Teka Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Nigeria, in celebration of his birthday.

“Cricova is reshaping the narrative in the liquor and wine industry with its commitment to quality, premium, and luxury brands,” concluded Obifaruk Madu, Cricova Africa’s Head of Communication.

The event marked another milestone in Don Pee’s journey to bring Cricova’s world-renowned wines to the African market.

