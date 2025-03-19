Apapa-Moniya Rail: APM Terminals Engages Agricultural Shippers, Oyo Govt

The leadership of APM Terminals Apapa has met with the Special Adviser to the Oyo State government, Tilewa Folami, and agricultural commodities importers and exporters, to better understand their logistics challenges and needs, and share the benefits of the Apapa- Moniya rail product.

Led by the Terminal Manager, Steen Knudsen, the team comprised of Marketing and Commercial Intelligence Manager, APM Terminals Nigeria, Adetunji Igbaugba; APM Terminals Apapa, Way of Working Senior Lead, Jan Jensen, and APM Terminals Apapa Key Client Manager, Adesoji Olaniyan.

The journey began with a rail trip from Ebute-Metta to Moniya, followed by an assessment of the Moniya rail terminal. The delegation then attended a lunch meeting with agricultural commodities customers, including the Special Adviser to the Oyo State Government and Director at IITA, Tilewa Folami.

Terminal Manager, Steen Knudsen said, “The vision behind the Apapa-Moniya rail product launch is to open Nigeria’s hinterland, making it easily accessible to international trade. This is especially critical for agricultural commodities that are perishable and require scheduled logistics service that is reliable and predictable. This would greatly improve the business prospects for importers and exporters in the hinterland that require a fixed, reliable rail schedule to get their commodities to Apapa port.”

Accompanying the APM Terminals team were the Denmark Consul General, Trade Counsellor, Jette Bjerrum, and Commercial Trade Advisor to the Danish Consulate, Victoria Epelle.

Consul General Jette Bjerrum highlighted Denmark’s extensive commercial activities in Nigeria, focusing on improving the agricultural value chain.

She said, “Denmark aims to support local interests in the export, agricultural, energy, and livestock sectors, with government approval for cold chain initiatives to enhance market support.”

Emphasising ongoing road construction to improve connectivity, including linking Shaki to Benin, Tilewa Folami, discussed the state’s plans towards industrialization and agricultural consolidation.

He highlighted the importance of the Apapa-Moniya rail service for logistics planning to avoid traffic congestion, as the area is set to host a new city and the largest market in West Africa, in collaboration with France.

Tilewa Folami said, “It would help if APM Terminals shares data on the progress of the rail service with us, weekly and monthly updates. Additionally, it would be great if you could establish an office in Moniya to handle customer enquiries.”