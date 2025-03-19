AFROSPORT TV to Air Super Eagles’ 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

As the Super Eagles embark on their quest for a place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, AFROSPORT TV, the official broadcast rights holder for Nigeria’s qualifiers, has assured football fans of uninterrupted live coverage of all remaining matches.

The network has finalized all necessary logistical arrangements to ensure a smooth and comprehensive transmission of the qualifiers, starting with Nigeria’s crucial away match against Rwanda on Friday, March 21, in Kigali, followed by the home fixture against Zimbabwe in Uyo on Monday, March 25.

Both matches are scheduled to kick off at 5:00 PM Nigerian time, with extensive pre-match analysis beginning at 4:00 PM.

According to AFROSPORT TV’s Content Director, Deji Omotoyinbo, fans across Nigeria can tune in to AFROSPORT TV’s extensive affiliate network, which includes 25 Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria (BON) member stations. Among the key partners are Africa’s largest television network, the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), as well as independent broadcaster Silverbird TV, alongside several major state and regional television stations. This strategic partnership ensures that the Super Eagles’ World Cup qualification campaign reaches every corner of the country.

Omotoyinbo reiterated the network’s commitment to providing direct access to the Super Eagles’ journey for millions of Nigerian fans. “We are dedicated to bringing the best possible coverage of the Super Eagles’ road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

“Our collaboration with BON affiliate partners on terrestrial TV will ensure that every Nigerian can follow the team’s progress, from the first whistle to the final qualifying game,” he stated.

The comprehensive broadcast arrangement covers all six remaining qualifiers, reinforcing AFROSPORT TV’s commitment to keeping Nigerian fans engaged with live action, expert analysis, and post-match breakdowns.

With the Super Eagles eager to secure their place at the global tournament, AFROSPORT TV’s extensive network coverage provides an unparalleled opportunity for fans to rally behind their national team. The journey to the 2026 FIFA World Cup has begun, and AFROSPORT TV is ensuring that no Nigerian football enthusiast is left behind.