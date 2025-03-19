245 Business Owners Receive Second Batch of KASEDA, Sterling Bank MSMEs Loans

Francis Sardauna in Katsina





The Katsina State Enterprise Development Agency (KASEDA) has announced the selection of another 245 business owners and entrepreneurs as beneficiaries of the second batch of the KASEDA and Sterling Bank-managed MSMEs loan initiative.

This brings the total number of beneficiaries to 449 businesses, following the 204 entrepreneurs who received funding in the first batch of the disbursement.

In a statement by the Head of KASEDA Public Relations Unit, Hauwa Ibrahim Jikamshi, yesterday, the agency reiterated its commitment to continue to support MSMEs in the state.

She directed all selected beneficiaries to visit the Sterling Bank branch in Katsina to collect their loan offer documents and complete the disbursement process without delay.

She also encouraged the beneficiaries to reach out to KASEDA through its official communication channels or visit the agency’s office for further guidance and clarification.

Hauwa, added that KASEDA’s Director General, Hajiya Aisha Aminu, on behalf of Governor Dikko Umaru Radda, has extended congratulations to all successful applicants and expressed optimism that the intervention would boost business productivity and economic prosperity across the State.

“The initiative represents a significant step in Governor Radda’s commitment to stimulating economic growth, creating jobs, supporting MSMEs, and fostering entrepreneurship throughout Katsina State,” she added.