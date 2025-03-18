Women Leading Change: How Titi Ogufere and Mojisola Hunponu-Wusu are Transforming the Design Industry

Two visionary Nigerian women, Titi Ogufere and Mojisola Hunponu-Wusu, are transforming the design industry through an innovative partnership. By combining their expertise and resources, they are empowering designers, makers, and manufacturers, and driving sustainable development in the industry. Writes MARY NNAH

Titi Ogufere, founder of Design Week Lagos, and Mojisola Hunponu-Wusu, founder and CEO of Woodhall Capital, have joined forces to launch the Design Den initiative. This innovative programme provides financing, mentorship, and market access to designers, promoting innovation, entrepreneurship, and sustainability in the industry.

Their partnership is a powerful symbol of women’s leadership and collaboration, showcasing the impact of collective action in creating positive change. As we commemorate International Women’s Month, their accomplishments highlight the vital importance of empowering women and advancing gender equality across all areas of life.

This collaboration partnership between Design Week Lagos, founded by Ogufere, and Woodhall Capital, led by Hunponu-Wusu, aims to provide sustainable financing solutions, promote innovation, and drive economic growth in the industry.

Design Week Lagos, which opened its 2025 edition recently at the Ecobank Pan African Centre on Ozumba Mbadiwe, Victoria Island, Lagos, is a platform that showcases the best of Nigerian and African design.

The event featured an impressive lineup of designers, manufacturers, interior makers, and craftsmen and women, all showcasing their unique and innovative designs.

However, despite the abundance of creativity and innovation in the industry, many designers struggle to scale due to limited access to financing, lack of structured investment, and an absence of industrial infrastructure. This is where the partnership between Design Week Lagos and Woodhall Capital comes in.

Titi Ogufere, founder of Design & Innovation Exhibition, which organises the Design Week Lagos, emphasised the importance of financing in unlocking the potential of the design industry.

“Nigeria is rich in creativity, but many designers struggle to scale due to limited access to financing. Our partnership with Woodhall Capital is a game-changer, providing structured funding and support to designers, makers, and manufacturers”, said Ogufere.

Mojisola Hunponu-Wusu, founder and CEO of Woodhall Capital, highlighted the need for sustainable financing solutions in the design industry.

“Creativity without funding is just a concept. Our initiative, Design Den, provides a platform for designers to access financing, mentorship, and market access. We believe that by empowering designers, we can drive economic growth, create jobs, and promote sustainable development.”

The Design Den initiative is a first-of-its-kind programme that provides financing, mentorship, and market access to designers, makers, and manufacturers. The programme is designed to promote innovation, entrepreneurship, and sustainability in the design industry, with a focus on empowering women and promoting gender equality.

As part of the initiative, Design Week Lagos and Woodhall Capital will provide training, mentorship, and financing to selected designers, makers, and manufacturers. The programme will also provide market access, helping participants to connect with potential customers, investors, and partners.

Ogufere noted that the partnership with Woodhall Capital is a strategic move to provide designers with the necessary tools to succeed. “We are excited to partner with Woodhall Capital to provide financing solutions to designers. This partnership is a testament to our commitment to empowering designers and promoting sustainable development in the industry.”

Hunponu-Wusu added that the initiative is designed to promote economic growth and job creation in the design industry. “We believe that by providing financing solutions to designers, we can drive economic growth, create jobs, and promote sustainable development. Our initiative, Design Den, is a platform for designers to access financing, mentorship, and market access.”

The partnership between Design Week Lagos and Woodhall Capital is a demonstration of the power of collaboration and innovation in driving economic growth and promoting sustainable development.

As the world marks International Women’s Month, this initiative serves as a reminder of the importance of empowering women and promoting gender equality in all aspects of life.

According to Ogufere, “The design industry has the potential to drive economic growth and create jobs, but it requires access to financing and mentorship. Our partnership with Woodhall Capital is designed to provide designers with the necessary tools to succeed and promote sustainable development in the industry.”

Hunponu-Wusu added, “We believe that by empowering designers, we can drive economic growth, create jobs, and promote sustainable development. Our initiative, Design Den, is a platform for designers to access financing, mentorship, and market access.”

The Design Den initiative is a call to action for designers, makers, and manufacturers to take advantage of the opportunities available to them. As Ogufere noted, “This partnership is a call to action for designers, makers, and manufacturers to take advantage of the opportunities available to them. We are committed to empowering designers and promoting sustainable development in the industry.”

Hunponu-Wusu added, “We believe that by working together, we can drive economic growth, create jobs, and promote sustainable development in the design industry. Our initiative, Design Den, is a platform for designers to access financing, mentorship, and market access.”

The collaboration between Design Week Lagos and Woodhall Capital is a significant milestone, offering a new model for the design industry and promoting sustainable development, thanks to the innovative approach of Ogufere and Hunponu-Wusu.

The Design Den initiative is a step in the right direction, providing designers with the necessary tools to succeed and promote sustainable development in the industry.

Ogufere and Hunponu-Wusu are leading the charge in empowering designers and promoting sustainable development in the industry. Their partnership is a shining example of what can be achieved when women come together to drive positive change.

As International Women’s Month is observed, the contributions of women like Ogufere and Hunponu-Wusu are recognised for their role in shaping the future of design. The impact of the Design Den initiative and the growth of the design industry in Nigeria and globally will be closely watched.

The future of design is bright, and with initiatives like Design Den, we can expect to see even more innovative and sustainable designs coming out of Nigeria and Africa.

The partnership is a pioneering initiative that has the potential to transform the design industry and promote sustainable development. By empowering designers and providing sustainable financing solutions, Ogufere and Hunponu-Wusu are paving the way for a brighter future for the industry and for women in design.

Their partnership is a powerful symbol of women’s leadership and collaboration, showcasing the impact of collective action in creating positive change. The impact of the Design Den initiative and the growth of the design industry in Nigeria and globally will be closely watched.

The contributions of women like Ogufere and Hunponu-Wusu are recognised for their role in shaping the future of design. Their efforts to empower designers and advance sustainable development demonstrate the impact of women’s leadership and collaboration.

Their legacy will continue to inspire and empower women and girls around the world, reminding us that together, we can create a brighter, more sustainable future for all.

As we look to the future, it is clear that the design industry has a critical role to play in driving economic growth and promoting sustainable development. The Design Den initiative is a pioneering step in this direction, providing designers with the necessary tools to succeed and promote sustainable development in the industry.