Soludo: With Homeland Security, Anambra Now One of the Safest States in the Country

Funmi Ogundare





Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, yesterday, identified as one of his major feats, the creation of Homeland Security, which he claimed has made the state one of the safest in the country.

Highlighting the significant improvements in the state’s security situation, Soludo, in a televised interview to mark his third year in office, recalled a time when criminal gangs had a firm grip on local governments, causing widespread fear.

However, with the introduction of the state’s new homeland security law and the creation of a modern security framework, Anambra, he said, had transformed into one of the safest states in Nigeria.

“We’ve implemented a thorough security strategy that addresses the root causes of crime, including cultism, kidnapping, and drug abuse,” he explained.

He also acknowledged the crucial role of cooperation between state and federal security agencies in achieving these results.

Emphasised his strides in the state’s healthcare system in the past three years, the governor explained that Anambra recently won the national prize for primary health, securing a prize of $700,000, and was also named the South-east regional champion in the same category.

“This is not just any award. It reflects the hard work we have put into our health sector, especially primary health,” Soludo remarked, noting the state’s dedication to enhancing its healthcare infrastructure.

Since assuming office, Soludo’s administration has refurbished 326 primary health centres across all electoral wards, ensuring that each facility was equipped with necessary medical personnel and resources.

More than 1,000 healthcare workers, including doctors, nurses, and pharmacists, had been recruited to bolster the state’s health system.

Anambra’s focus on improving maternal health was also a key highlight. The state, Soludo noted, introduced free antenatal care, including free drugs and delivery services, benefiting over 102,000 women.