Oborevwori: Delta  Committed to Sustaining Peace in Riverine Communities

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta yesterday said the state government was committed to maintaining the existing peace in the riverine communities to sustain oil production, the mainstay of the nation’s economy.

The governor, who stated this when the course participants of the Naval War College Nigeria (NWCN), Calabar, visited at Government House, Asaba, said Delta remained highest in oil production.

Represented by his deputy, Sir Monday Onyeme, Oborevwori said the current administration has constructed several kilometers of roads and drainage channels in the riverine areas of the state.

Oborevwori disclosed that his administration through the M.O.R.E Agenda was committed to “fostering inclusive development and enhancing the quality of lives of our people.

“This administration is also committed to maintaining the prevailing peace in the riverine communities as the state is the highest in crude oil production, the mainstay of the economy of Nigeria.

“It is with great pleasure that I welcome you all to this courtesy call to kick-start your study tour of the State with effect from today, March 17, 2025.

“I am aware that the tour is a vital aspect of your course curriculum. A delegation of 60 officials under the leadership of Rear Admiral A.O. Olodude and supported by Commodore C.U. Yahaya, Commandant and Deputy-Commandant of the College, respectively.

“This underscores the seriousness of the study and the state government is pleased to identify with the College.

“Your study theme, “Maritime Security: A Panacea for Viable Socio-Economic Development” holds the pathway to the safety and development of the blue economy of Nigeria.”

The governor noted that maritime security was critical to the socio-economic development of the people.

According to him, Delta state has an area of 18,050 Square Kilometres; about 60 per cent is Land while 40 per cent is water with a coastline of approximately 163Km along the Atlantic Ocean.

“The M.O.R.E Agenda of this administration is committed to fostering inclusive development and enhancing the quality of lives of our people.

” In spite of the huge cost of riverine infrastructure development, government has taken deliberate step in connecting and transforming the maritime landscape.

“Before the commencement of the construction of the Lagos – Calabar Coastal Highway by the Federal Government, the Delta State Government had gone ahead to construct several length of roads and drainage channels in the riverine areas including seven completed bridges.”

Oborevwori said that the state government had leveraged its award-winning Contributory Health Scheme to deliver quality and affordable healthcare services to the Under-five, Pre-Natal and Pregnant Women.

“To improve the health status of the people in the riverine communities, the State Government priotised the enhancement of Primary Healthcare to ensure quality service delivery.

“The present administration has continued with the development of the coastal communities.

“The creation of the Ministry of Riverine Infrastructure Development is calculated at addressing infrastructure deficit in the riverine communities for Rural – Urban integration.

“For your take home, let me mention a few: Trans Warri-Ode-Itsekiri Road and Bridges; Construction of a 18.17km Okerenkoko – Pepeama – Kokodiagbene Roads with a spur to Teiteipor in Warri South-West LGA.

” Also construction of a 2.5km Okerenkoko Township Roads (Phase II) in Warri South-West LGA; Rehabilitation of the 26.61km Bomadi /Gbaregolor Road in Bomadi LGA; Rehabilitation of the 26.34km Ohoro / Bomadi /Gbaregolor Roads in Bomadi LGA.

“The State has continued to collaborate with the Federal Government in the development of the Nigeria Maritime University (NMU), Okerenkoko, a specialized University to enhance Maritime education and research,” he said.

“Delta State Government has continued to collaborate with the various Security Agencies through the provision of logistic supports to enhance their operations in the riverine areas and the State in general.

“At an institutional level, the State Government has recruited a significant number of staff to enhance our Waterways Security Network in the coastal communities

“In addition, Delta State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (DESOPADEC) is an interventionist Agency with the mandate to provide critical infrastructure in the oil producing Communities of the State.

“Let me assure you that maritime security is a top priority of this administration as the state is determined to maintain the prevailing peace in the riverine communities as the highest in crude oil production, the mainstay of the economy of Nigeria,” Oborevwori said.

He urged the participants to take advantage of the opportunities the tour offers, and had wished the participants a successful tour of the state.

Earlier, Rear Admiral A.O. Olodude, who led the participants said that 60 officials were undertaking the study to access the performance of the military in coastal areas.