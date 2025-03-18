NERC Transfers Oversight of Plateau’s Electricity Market to PSERC

In compliance with the amended constitution of Nigeria and the Electricity Act 2023, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has issued an order to transfer regulatory oversight of the electricity market in Plateau state from the commission to the Plateau State Electricity Regulatory Commission (PSERC).

NERC, in a note, recalled that with the EA 2023, the commission retains the role as a central regulator with regulatory oversight of inter-state/international generation, transmission, supply, trading and system operations.

The law, it said, also mandates any state that intends to establish and regulate intrastate electricity markets to deliver a formal notification of its processes and requests NERC to transfer regulatory authority over electricity operations in the state to the state regulator.

“Based on this, the Government of Plateau State complied with the conditions precedent in the laws, duly notified NERC and requested for the transfer of regulatory oversight of the intrastate electricity market in Plateau state.

“The transfer Order by NERC has the following provisions: Direct Jos Electricity Distribution Plc (JED) to incorporate a subsidiary (JED SubCo) to assume responsibilities for intrastate supply and distribution of electricity in Plateau state from JED.

“JED shall complete the incorporation of JED SubCo within 60 days from March 12, 2025. The sub-company shall apply for and obtain licence for the intrastate supply and distribution of electricity from PSERC, among other directives,” it stated.