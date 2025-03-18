MRA Condemns Brutal Assault on Journalist by Church Members

Wale Igbintade





Media Rights Agenda (MRA) has strongly condemned the brutal assault on Port Harcourt-based broadcast journalist, Mr. Precious Amadi, by members of Salvation Ministries Church in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The organisation called on the federal government and law enforcement agencies to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident and ensure that all those responsible are identified, prosecuted, and punished.

According to reports, Mr. Amadi was violently attacked and left unconscious after he posted a report on Facebook about a fire outbreak at the church’s premises at 17 Birabi Street, Port Harcourt.

Recounting the incident, Mr. Amadi explained that he had assisted church members in removing flammable furniture from the premises and attempted – unsuccessfully – to contact the Rivers State Fire Service.

Despite his efforts to help, he was falsely accused of spying and subsequently assaulted by church members under the supervision of some junior pastors.

During the attack, his two mobile phones were destroyed, and he sustained multiple injuries.

He was also unlawfully detained for several hours. Furthermore, his Facebook posts calling for help were deleted without his consent, and his phone data was wiped in an apparent attempt to erase evidence of the assault.

In a statement issued in Lagos, MRA’s Programme Officer, Mr. John Gbadamosi, described the attack as a “despicable act and a grave violation of media freedom and human rights.”

Mr. Gbadamosi emphasized: “Violence against journalists is completely unacceptable and constitutes a direct attack on media freedom and the right to freedom of expression – both fundamental pillars of any democratic society. No journalist should ever face intimidation, harassment, or physical harm for their reporting.”

He urged the federal government and law enforcement agencies to thoroughly investigate the incident and hold accountable everyone involved, including those who carried out, ordered, or supervised the attack.

He stressed that, “the safety and protection of journalists must be guaranteed at all times, and any attempt to suppress media freedom must be met with the full force of the law.”

Additionally, Mr. Gbadamosi called on the leadership of Salvation Ministries to condemn the attack, cooperate with law enforcement to identify those responsible, and ensure justice is served.

He also urged the church to educate its members on the importance of respecting journalists and upholding democratic values, emphasizing that press freedom is non-negotiable.