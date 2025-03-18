Larry Izamoje Thumbs up Sportsville Award over Adun’s  Recognition 

Accolades and praises have been pouring in for Osa Sunny Adun, the Founder of the first TV Sports Station in Nigeria, Degue Broadcast Network (DBN).

The latest commendation coming from the Chairman and the Chief Executive Officer of Brila FM, Dr Larry Izamoje, shows the quality and evergreen footprint left behind by Adun in the media industry!

“I recall my days with Osaro Adun, (O.S.A, as we fondly call him), with nostalgia. It was a memorable time working with one of the finest in the industry, the man who saw tomorrow ” begins Dr Izamoje, who later founded the first sports radio station in Nigeria, the Brila 88.9 FM

“Like yesterday, I remember 1991 and 1992, the years of unforgettable employer/employee relationship at the popular Awolowo Road, Ikoyi Lagos.

“At DBN, goals were specific, measurable, achievable, realistic and time driven (S.M.A R.T)!

“Adun was a great rewarder of effort and hard work as he strategically offered mouth watering rewards after completion of sales or projects.

“He was unique in many ways, especially in moments of staff celebration when he joins in to spice up the occasion.

“That Sportsville is honouring him on April 3rd, is highly commendable, it shows the thinking behind this award. Honestly I am so impressed with what you guys at Sportsville are doing.

“Not many people, especially the young ones in the sports industry, or even the followers of Sports may know that the seed of sports we are all enjoying today was sown by Osa Adun.

“I most enthusiastically congratulate my one time employer, (my Oga for life) for this richly deserved honour. I am so happy to be identified with him on this auspicious occasion.

“And for you guys at Sportsville, keep up the great job, let the light of this award continue to shine brighter year after year,” Big Larry, an awardee in the maiden edition in 2020 added.

Osa Adun, currently residing in Los Angeles, United States of America, is among the other three nominees for the Prestigious Sportsville Icon Award.

Others are, Retired Referee Linus Mba, Media and Marketing guru, Rotimi Pedro, Nigeria’s only individual Olympic gold medalist Chioma Ajunwa-Oparah and late Chief Molade Okoya Thomas.

This year’s ceremony comes up on Thursday, April 3rd at the Eko Club, Surulere under the Chairmanship of Arise TV anchor, Oseni Rufai