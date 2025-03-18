Jogging to Bond: UBA’s Unique Way of Fostering Teamwork and Excellence

Anchored on the premise of “Built to Last, Made for You”, the United Bank for Africa (UBA), has undoubtedly built a legacy of excellence in shaping Africa’s financial future. Spanning 20 African countries and four global financial hubs-United States, United Kingdom, France, and UAE, the bank has been intentional about building team spirit, strengthening bonds, and pushing boundaries together. In line with these ethos, it instituted the quarterly ‘Jogging to Bond’ event to boost staff energy, teamwork, and fitness. This quarter, the first edition for the year 2025 leveled up to strengthen bonds and a healthier, stronger UBA Tribe, writes Chiemelie Ezeobi

At the United Bank for Africa (UBA), there’s a belief that the journey to excellence begins with collaboration and connection. One of the most vibrant expressions of this philosophy is their Jogging to Bond event, held quarterly, bringing employees together for a unique mix of physical activity, teamwork, and family-friendly fun.

As the sun rose on March 1st, 2025, UBA staff from all corners of the globe gathered for the latest edition of this event, aptly themed “Execute Your Game.” However, this was not just another fitness initiative—it was a statement about the culture that UBA fosters: one that prioritises people, teamwork, and the spirit of competition to drive success.

The Power of People

At the heart of UBA’s ethos is a people-first approach. Tomiwa Shotiloye, the Directorate Head of Resources at UBA PLC, explained the rationale behind Jogging to Bond: “We’re in the business of service, and service is delivered through our people. We care about people, and we aim to create an environment where teamwork is valued. We’ve always emphasised a team-oriented culture where employees can bond, build relationships, and push each other to be their best.”

This event, held every quarter, serves as more than just an opportunity for physical exercise—it’s an avenue for UBA employees to reconnect with each other in meaningful ways. “Teamwork is extremely important to us. This initiative fosters that by creating an environment for people to know each other, understand teamwork, and work towards common goals,” Shotiloye added.

A Family-Oriented Approach

Uniquely, Jogging to Bond is not limited to UBA staff alone. One of its defining features is its inclusivity—employees are encouraged to bring their families along. This creates a more wholesome environment that extends beyond the workplace. “We even include our children in the activities,” said Shotiloye. “We want to create an environment where family and work life intersect, reinforcing the importance of support and community.”

By weaving together work and family, UBA ensures that the relationships built during these events are meaningful and long-lasting. It fosters a sense of belonging and unity that transcends beyond the office, nurturing a well-rounded and committed workforce.

A Competitive Edge

While Jogging to Bond is fundamentally about fostering connections, UBA also injects an element of friendly competition to make things even more exciting. Teams of employees are formed to compete in a variety of games and activities, ranging from traditional board games to more physically demanding challenges. The goal is not only to bond but also to tap into that competitive spirit which drives individuals to give their best.

This year, four teams—Team Blue, Team Grey, Team Green, and Team Purple—battled it out for the coveted first-place title. The games included table tennis, billiards, tic-tac-toe, snakes and ladders, and an obstacle course, to name a few. There was also a variety of lighter games such as Jenga, Scrabble, and PS4 games, ensuring there was something for everyone to enjoy.

Team Green emerged victorious with a total of 32 points, a clear testament to their collaboration and strategy. However, as Shotiloye aptly put it, “The competition is about learning the value of teamwork. No one wins alone; success comes from working together, supporting each other, and playing as one.”

More Than Just Fun and Games

For UBA, Jogging to Bond is not just about pushing employees to be physically fit or awarding prizes—it’s about instilling a culture of excellence in every aspect of work. The competitive spirit that runs through the event is directly translatable to the workplace. The lessons learned from working together, celebrating each other’s strengths, and supporting one another in achieving common goals carry over into their professional lives.

“The Lion Spirit, as we call it, is something that runs deep at UBA,” said Shotiloye, referencing the bank’s mascot and core values. “This event is a reflection of the spirit of excellence we instill in our employees. It’s a way to bring everyone together, celebrate our collective efforts, and prepare us to work more effectively as a team.”

The connection forged during these events contributes to better workplace dynamics and productivity. Employees return to their desks with a renewed sense of collaboration, knowing that they are part of something bigger than themselves—a united force working towards common goals.

Looking Ahead: Leveling Up

Season 2025 is being touted as a year of leveling up for UBA. As the Jogging to Bond event continues to evolve, the emphasis will remain on pushing boundaries—physically, mentally, and professionally. For UBA, the investment in its people is the most crucial element in driving organisational success, and initiatives like Jogging to Bond are a testament to this commitment.

“It’s about creating an atmosphere where excellence is celebrated, teamwork is prioritized, and everyone has a chance to level up,” Shotiloye said. “This event has been running for over 10 years, and it keeps growing. It’s no longer just a local initiative; it’s something celebrated across all UBA locations worldwide.”

Conclusion

Jogging to Bond is more than just an event; it’s a manifestation of UBA’s core values in action. By blending physical activity, friendly competition, and a family-centered atmosphere, UBA is creating a culture where excellence and collaboration are key drivers of success. This quarterly exercise continues to inspire employees to not only perform better at work but also to connect on a deeper level with their colleagues, creating a powerful force that drives the bank’s growth and success globally.

For UBA, it’s clear: when employees bond, they perform at their best. And when they perform at their best, excellence follows.