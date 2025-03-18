Femi Falana: Let the Senate Be Guided By History on Senator Natasha’s Geneva Trip

•There’ll be consequences if DSS arrests her, CUPP warns FG

Lawyer. And human rights activist, Mr. Femi Falana, SAN, has cautioned against the move to get Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan arrested on her return from foreign trip.

Also, the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), has warned the federal government that there would be dire consequences on the nation’s democracy if the embattled Kogi Central Senator was arrested by security agencies whenever she returns to Nigeria from the United States.

Similarly, the Network of Women for Sustainable Development (NeWSD), has condemned what it called, “the illegal and unjust suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan from the Nigerian Senate for six months.”

Falana noted that it was public knowledge that the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, a party to the case in Court and the accusation of sexual harassment, accused his accuser, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan of embarrassing the government and people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria by reporting her suspension by the Senate to the Inter Parliamentary Union.

Falana also said contrary to the jaundiced views of the Senate leader, it was the official probe of the circumstances of her trip by security forces that would further expose Nigeria to needless embarrassment and undeserved ridicule.

He, therefore, advised the DSS, and National Intelligence Agency (NIA), to study the report of the investigation of late Dr. Beko Ramsome Kuti and himself travelling out of the country during the Sani Abacha military junta before embarking on the futile attempt to probe Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan for having the temerity to externalise the “internal affair of the Senate”.

Falana stressed that any probe of Akpoti-Uduaghan would particularly embarrass some top officials of the President Bola Tinubu administration, who were once accused of travelling out of Nigeria to embarrass the defunct military junta.

According to Falana, “In 1994, Dr. Beko Ransome-Kuti, the Chairman of the Campaign for Democracy (CD) travelled to India to attend the meeting of the Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative. At the material time, he was the only African member of the international body.

“At about the same time, I travelled to Canada to deliver some lectures on the human rights situation in Nigeria. During my stay in Canada, I received an award on behalf of the CD.

“Upon our return to Nigeria on January 14, 1995, both of us were arrested and kept at the Nigeria Immigration Service Guest House at Ikoyi, Lagos State. A combined team of State Security Service, Nigeria Intelligence Agency and Nigeria Immigration Service personnel interrogated us.

“We were accused of travelling out of Nigeria illegally as we did not pass through any of the official routes. It was further stated that we ought to have obtained security clearance since we were aware that our names were on the ‘watch list’ compiled by the security forces.

“I pointed out to the interrogators that the so-called watch list was discriminatory and illegal. I referred to the case of Shugaba v Minister of Interior wherein the Court of Appeal had ruled that a Nigerian citizen has the right of egress and ingress.

“At that stage, we were asked to produce and submit our passports. We flatly turned down the request on the ground that they were likely to be confiscated to prevent us from further exercising our fundamental right to freedom of movement guaranteed by Article 12 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act.

“Indeed, we informed our interrogators that the passports were kept in the house of a comrade in Cotonou, Benin Republic which was our adopted route for travelling out of Nigeria.

“Our interrogators said that they had confirmed from the airports, seaports and land borders that we did not present our passports to immigration officers for stamping. We replied that, on a daily basis, over a million Nigerian people travel in and out of Nigeria without stamping their passports in the artificial borders created by the British and French colonialists which are maintained by the neo-colonialists in power; in the member states of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

“As the federal military regime was completely embarrassed by the global demand for our release, the security forces granted us bail pending the conclusion of investigation.

“Our lawyer, Chief Gani Fawehinmi, stood surety for us and we were released to him. Even though we were detained for a week, we were not charged for the alleged offence of illegal travelling out of Nigeria.

“For the umpteenth time, the attention of the Senate and the security forces ought to be drawn to the case of the Speaker, Bauchi State House of Assembly v Honourable Rifkatu Danna (2017) 49 WRN 82.

“The respondent was the only woman in the House of Assembly of 31 members. She was suspended indefinitely for criticising the relocation of the Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area. As far as the House members were concerned, her speech was considered ‘derogatory’.

“In setting aside her indefinite suspension from the House, the Bauchi Chief Judge held that her suspension beyond 14 days was illegal and uncomfortable. But the Court of Appeal declared that the House lacks the vires to subject her to any form of suspension from the House as it was a denial of the rights of the people of her Bogoro Constituency to be represented in the government.

“In the leading judgment of the Court of Appeal, Tur JCA held inter alia that the acts of the Appellants violated articles 8 and 9 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights Act which guarantee the respondent’s fundamental rights to freedom of conscience, the right to receive and disseminate information and to express opinions within the ambit of the law….

“Not even the military would have behaved in this dastardly manner. This is a flagrant abuse of the constitutional powers vested in the Speaker and members of the Bauchi State House of Assembly which no right thinking member of the society ought to tolerate,” Falana explained.

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has warned the federal government that there would be dire consequences on the nation’s democracy if Akpoti-Uduaghan, was arrested by security agencies whenever she returns to Nigeria from the United States.

The CUPP through its National Secretary, High Chief Peter Ameh, issued the warning in a statement in Abuja, yesterday.

The CUPP while reacting to Akpoti-Uduaghan’s fears, said arresting her would serve as a great threat to the country’s democracy.

Part of the statement read: “In a startling revelation, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has raised an alarm, claiming that there are plans underway to arrest her.

“This disturbing assertion, if true, casts a dark shadow over Nigeria’s democratic landscape, raising serious questions about the state of freedom of expression and movement in the country.

“The senator’s outcry is not just a personal plea for justice; it is a clarion call to all Nigerians who cherish the principles of democracy to stand against what could be the beginning of a full-blown dictatorship.

“Senator Natasha’s fears stem from what she perceives as a targeted effort to silence her voice. Any attempt to arrest her, she warns, would serve as undeniable evidence that Nigeria’s democratic ideals are under severe threat.”

The Network of Women for Sustainable Development (NeWSD), has condemned what it called, “the illegal and unjust suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan from the Nigerian Senate for six months.”

This action, the global body insisted, was taken without due process and that it represented a grave violation of democratic norms.

The NeWSD is a global coalition of women committed to transformative change, with a particular focus on peace, security, gender equity, and sustainable development in northern Nigeria.

Founder and Director of NeWSD, Dr Salamatu Jidda-Fada, made the declaration in a statement made in Abuja yesterday

The group maintained that Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension was “a deliberate attempt to silence a courageous voice advocating for justice, equity, and transparency.”

Part of the statement read: “Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing the Kogi Central Senatorial District, was suspended following her protest during a Senate plenary session over the reassignment of her seat.

“The Senate Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct and Public Petitions recommended the suspension, effective March 6, 2025, citing alleged misconduct.

“However, legal analysts and civil society groups have criticised the decision, describing it as unconstitutional and procedurally flawed.

“It is important to emphasise that this suspension violates the provisions of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), particularly Section 36(1) and Section 39(1).

“The arbitrary suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan without a fair hearing and due process undermines these constitutional guarantees. It also sets a dangerous precedent capable of silencing dissenting voices, especially those of women in leadership.”