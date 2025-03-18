FAO Warns Member Countries Against H5N1 Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza

•Urges countries to strengthen outbreak response, enhance surveillance, reporting for poultry sector

•FAO, WOAH launch 10-year plan to combat high pathogenicity avian influenza

Oluchi Chibuzor





Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), a specialised agency of the United Nations focused on leading global efforts to fight hunger and improve food security, warned member countries about the danger of neglecting the spread of H5N1 highly pathogenic avian influenza, and called for action.

FAO stressed that timely action could avert the loss of hundreds of millions of poultry crucial for food security, nutrition and affordability of poultry products.

The agency, in a statement released yesterday, said the warning came at the end of a briefing with member countries in Rome.

FAO’s Deputy Director-General, Godfrey Magwenzi, described the spread of the disease as unprecedented, stressing that the complex challenges posed by the influenza is how to protect millions of people that depend on poultry for meat and eggs.

Magwenzi said, “The spread of the disease is unprecedented leading to serious impacts on food security and food supply in countries, including loss of valuable nutrition, rural jobs and income, shocks to local economies, and of course increasing costs to consumers.

“Among the complex challenges avian influenza poses are how to protect poultry production systems to ensure food security and the nutrition of the millions who rely on poultry for meat and eggs.

“Additional challenges revolve around safeguarding biodiversity, livelihoods and safe trade, and preventing social impacts, most often borne by poultry farmers.”

FAO said the spread of H5N1 highly pathogenic avian influenza, bringing loss of hundreds of millions of poultry worldwide with increased spill-over into mammals, highlighted the urgent need for strengthened biosecurity, monitoring and surveillance, rapid-response mechanisms, and risk communication to safeguard the poultry sector and protect livelihoods and economies.

FAO Deputy Director-General, Beth Bechdol, emphasised that this was a transboundary issue requiring a global, coordinated response.

According to Bechdol, “FAO has been on the front lines of tackling this virus for over 20 years – supporting governments in detecting, preventing, and responding to outbreaks.”

To strengthen the efforts, the statement said FAO and the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) had launched a 10-year Global Strategy for the Prevention and Control of High Pathogenicity Avian Influenza.

Bechdol highlighted FAO’s role in combating avian influenza and other potential pandemic threats, underscoring the importance of strong veterinary and animal health system capacity in every country.

“A chain is only as strong as its weakest link. By working together, we can reduce the impact of avian influenza and protect both animal and human health – locally and globally,” she said.

FAO said members were told that the last four years had seen a major shift in avian influenza in terms of geographical spread, with increased spill-over to mammals and massive losses in domestic birds, impacting food security and driving up prices for poultry products.

“Large numbers of wild birds have succumbed to the disease, harming biodiversity with at least 300 newly affected wild bird species since 2021,” FAO said.

FAO called on countries to take several measures to address the global avian influenza challenge, which included to enhance surveillance and reporting, improve laboratory capacity, develop and implement preparedness plans and plan for business continuity.

Other measured prescribed by FAO were to promote risk management through biosecurity, consider a potential role for vaccination in risk mitigation, strengthen outbreak response, foster regional and international cooperation, and raise awareness.

Bechdol said, “FAO remains fully committed to global monitoring, sharing information, and providing guidance and tools to support all our member countries tackle this serious threat.”

She also emphasised that partnership with the private sector was vital, describing the sector as the key stakeholders in HPAI prevention and control. She stated that they played a crucial role in ensuring safe and responsible value chains, developing new technologies for vaccines and diagnostics, and providing good quality animal health services.